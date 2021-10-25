How many seasons of Attack on Titan are there? Watch order explained

Attack on Titan is one of the most, if not the most, popular anime series of this generation. This is Hajime Isayama’s brainchild that has amassed love from fans all over the world. The popularity of this show is at its peak as fans await the concluding season of Attack on Titan.

Due to the increasing popularity, a lot of anime consumers have decided to give this show a try, and it can be confusing for people to understand the watch order when there are multiple OVAs or Original Video Animations, non-canon episodes, and movies in addition to the regular seasons.

The show comprises four seasons, with the final part of the concluding season scheduled to air on January 9, 2022. This article contains the correct watch order for Attack on Titan.

Attack on Titan Synopsis

The story is set in a world where humanity is living within walls to protect itself from giant man-eating beings known as Titans. These concentric walls serve as a barrier, and the people within these walls felt a sense of peace since they did not encounter Titans for a few hundred years.

One of the citizens of Shiganshina, Eren Yeager, witnesses a personal loss, resulting in him dedicating his entire life to the obliteration and extinction of Titans. He trains to become a part of the Survey Corps to fight against Titans as he vowed to kill every last one of them.

Attack on Titan watch order

As of now, the show has completed airing three seasons and the first part of season 4. The studio has officially announced the release date of the first episode of the concluding part of the series, which is on January 9, 2022.

While there are OVAs in the watch order mentioned below, they merely serve as a bridge between seasons and are not written by Hajime Isayama. It is interesting to note that there is one non-canonical spin-off titled 'Attack on Titan: Junior High,' which is a parody of sorts, where the characters are in a slice-of-life high school setting. The ideal watch order is mentioned below:

Attack on Titan Season 1

Attack on Titan: Ilse’s Notebook (OVA)

Attack on Titan: The Sudden Visitor: The Torturous Curse of Youth (OVA)

Attack on Titan: Distress (OVA)

Attack on Titan Season 2

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls: Episodes 1 and 2 (OVA)

Attack on Titan Season 3: Episodes 1-12

Attack on Titan: No Regrets: Episodes 1 and 2 (OVA)

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls: Episode 3 (OVA)

Attack on Titan: Junior High (OVA)

Attack on Titan Season 3: Episodes 13 – End

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

