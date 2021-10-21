Top 5 Attack on Titan characters who faced near-death moments

Attack On Titan is one of the most popular anime series of this generation. The series is set in a dystopian world where characters are staring at the face of death every day of their lives. Titans are enormous and dangerous creatures that devour humans.

When such creatures exist, it is not surprising to see characters dying frequently. While some characters died fighting against the Titans, some had near-death experiences that shocked Attack On Titan fans.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers for some viewers.

Top 5 characters from Attack On Titan who barely escaped with their lives

5) Zeke

In Attack On Titan, Zeke has the ability to transform into the Beast Titan. When the Beast Titan killed members of the Scout Regiment along with its captain, Erwin Smith, Levi was preparing for a full-fledged assault against the Beast Titan.

In their fight, Levi had thrust the sword into Zeke’s mouth, and just as he was about to kill Zeke, the Cart Titan intervened. She took Zeke with her and managed to escape. Levi has vowed to avenge Erwin’s death and carry out his final orders.

4) Reiner

While Levi and Erwin were fighting against the Beast Titan, Reiner was almost killed by the Scout Regimen within the walls. While he did not give out any information despite almost being killed, he handed out a letter written by Ymir to Historia.

When he was on the verge of being killed, Pieck, the Cart Titan saved Reiner and returned to Marley safely.

3) Armin

Armin would have died during the aforementioned fight, if not for Levi’s decision of giving Armin the Titan serum. He had a tough decision to make, as Erwin could be revived with the Titan serum too.

In the end he revived Armin with the Titan serum, who ended up eating Bertholdt and inherited the Colossal Titan.

2) Falco

Attack On Titan fans were shocked with new information during the initial few episodes of Season 4. Falco, a Marleyan, was lying down during a war against the Mid-East Allied forces, in an attempt to take control over Fort Salta.

Falco was lying down on the ground and was trying to have a conversation with a bird flying above him. It looked like he was about to die but his brother, Colt, saved him. His brush with death was a big talking point amongst the fans of the anime.

1) Gabi

Gabi is a young Marleyan who showed tenacity and grit during Season 4 of Attack On Titan. Soldiers from Paradis had invaded Marley to bring back Zeke and Eren.

While they succeeded in doing so, Gabi snuck into their airship and managed to kill Sasha. Floch was close to killing Gabi point blank, but Jean didn’t let him go ahead with it. While fans expected and wanted Gabi to die, her story has not yet concluded.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan