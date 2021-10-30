Attack on Titans Voice actors: Every popular character and the face behind their voice

Attack on Titan is a show known for characters that are multi-dimensional and have depth. While adapting a manga, it is essential to have a good cast of voice actors who can bring the characters to life.

Attack on Titan exceeds in that department as they have a cast of talented voice actors who have taken the show to another level. In this article, we look at the voice actors who played a crucial role in the success of the anime.

Voice actors of popular characters in Attack on Titan

Yuki Kaji (Eren Yeager)

Yuki Kaji plays the role of Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan. He is a popular voice actor who has also played the roles of Kenma Kozume from Haikyu!!, Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia, Yukine from Noragami and Meliodas from The Seven Deadly Sins to name a few.

Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa Ackerman)

The fan favorite Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan is played by Yui Ishikawa. She previously worked in numerous radio dramas before her voice acting career in anime. She has played the roles of Shigure Yukimi from Seraph Of The End, China Kousaka from Gundam Build Fighters and Miyoko Sahara from A Silent Voice.

Marina Inoue (Armin Arlert)

Marina Inoue is an extremely talented voice actor who plays the role of Armin Arlert. She is popular among fans as she has played the role of Momo Yaoyorozu from My Hero Academia and Yoko Littner from Gurren Lagann.

Hiroshi Kamiya (Levi Ackerman)

One of the most adored characters from Attack on Titan, Levi Ackerman is voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya. The 46-year-old is extremely popular for playing the role of Trafalgar Law from One Piece. He has also played the role of Kusuo Saiki from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Yu Kobayashi (Sasha Braus)

Yu Kobayashi is another talented voice actor who plays the role of Sasha Braus in Attack on Titan. She has also played the role of Luka Urushibara in Steins;Gate, and there is a stark contrast between these two characters, which speaks volumes for the versatility of her voice acting.

Romi Park (Hange Zoe)

Leader of the Survey Corps’ 4th Squad, Zoe Hange is voiced by Romi Park. The 49-year-old has played some impressive roles such as Temari from Naruto, Toshiro Hitsugaya from Bleach and Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, to name a few.

Yoshimasa Hosoya (Reiner Braun)

The Attack on Titan character, Reiner Braun, who inherits the powers of the Armored Titan, is voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya. After a brief hiatus in 2017 due to a throat treatment, the talented voice actor resumed work within that year itself. He played the roles of Asahi Azumane from Haikyu!!, Fumikage Tokoyami from My Hero Academia, Junpei Hyuga in Kuroko’s Basketball, and Kubayasu Aren from The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K., to name a few.

Tomohisa Hashizume (Bertholt Hoover)

Tomohisa Hashizume plays the role of Bertholt Hoover in Attack on Titan. The voice actor has played several roles in video game titles that include God Eater 3, Oninagi and Dynasty Warrior 8.

Daisuke Ono (Erwin Smith)

Daisuke Ono is probably one of the most popular voice actors on this list. He plays the role of Erwin Smith in Attack on Titan. His powerful voice acting was instrumental in one of the most emotional scenes of the show, when Erwin Smith gives his speech before leading his squad to charge at the Beast Titan.

Daisuke Ono is also the voice actor for Jotaro Kujo from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures and Riki Nendo from The Disastrous life of Saiki K.

