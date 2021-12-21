Demon Slayer season 2 episode 10: Inosuke gives chase, and Zenitsu confronts Daki

Demon Slayer season 2 episode 10 was both fantastic and terrifying, as we meet the prime antagonist of this arc, Upper Kizuki Daki, properly for the first time in this episode. Episode 9 ends on a cliffhanger as we see Daki using what seems to be her Blood Demon Art to imprison and interrogate Makio, while Inosuke heads towards Makio’s room.

Demon Slayer season 2 episode 10 highlights

Demon Slayer season 2 episode 10, titled “What are you?” begins with a flashback of Edo-era Yoshiwara, as a prostitute angrily confronts Daki, who is sitting before a mirror, getting decked up in the garb of an oiran. The girl accuses her of being responsible for several disappearances in that brothel since her arrival. As she enters Daki’s room, the screen door shuts behind her, opening to reveal the demon walking out, leaving behind an empty room.

Inosuke searches for Makio

The next scene returns to Taisho-era Ogimoto House with Inosuke heading towards Makio’s room. Inosuke finds it eerily quiet and creepy and slams open the doors only to find it empty, in utter disarray, and with tufts of feathers falling from above.

Being the middle of the day, Inosuke deduces that the demon cannot escape outside, locates Daki within the ceiling, and gives chase. When he is about to make a breakthrough, quite literally by punching through a wall, a man comes in the way and gets hit instead, allowing Daki, presumably, still holding onto a captured Makio, to escape.

Zenitsu’s ordeal

Meanwhile, Zenitsu muses while walking down the halls of Kyogoku House about the lack of information about Hinatsuru, who had infiltrated the brothel. He also thinks about the death of the brothel owner but stops when his ears pick up the sounds of a little girl crying. He finds a young attendant sobbing in a room looking like it was struck by disaster, and when the girl looks up, he sees bruises on her face.

As he is consoling her, he suddenly hears a voice demanding to know what he’s doing in her room, and Zenitsu freezes, realizing he never sensed her presence before she spoke. He correctly guesses that the demon behind him has to be of Upper Kizuki rank. The other two terrified attendants at the door refer to her as “Warabihime Oiran.”

"Warabihime" proceeds to be disgusted by how ugly Zenitsu is before punishing the sobbing attendant for not cleaning up the room. She pulls her ear hard enough that it starts bleeding, and Zenitsu grabs her arm to stop her. While she does let go of the girl, she hits Zenitsu hard enough that he crashes through two screen doors and faints, with a nasty bruise blooming on his face.

Daki’s true form

The scene shifts to reveal the truth behind the death of the owner of the Kyogoku House. The brothel owner tells “Warabihime” that she can’t keep her around anymore because her rampant bullying had let to several of the prostitutes to either desert the brothel or commit suicide. When The Oiran proceeds to speak in a condescending tone, asking who the old hag thought made this brothel so celebrated, the old lady proceeds to recount a tale she heard from her grandmother.

The tale described an extremely beautiful and equally cruel Oiran who added the word “hime”, meaning ‘princess’, to her name and didn’t seem to age at all through the grandmother aging from youth into middle age. The brothel owner is revealed to be holding a knife behind her back as she asks the Oiran what she was.

“Warabihime Oiran” now reveals her true form as Daki, instantly capturing the lady before moving up to the roof and dropping her to her death. She walks along the rooftop leisurely in her demon form, entering back into her room only to find the prime antagonist of the Demon Slayer series, Muzan sitting there.

Muzan’s appearance

Daki immediately falls to her knees and bows to Muzan. This is the second time we see Muzan manipulating his underlings since Demon Slayer season 2 episode 8. While there, he controlled Akaza through punishment and fear, this time, he lavishes praise upon Daki, who seems hypnotized by him, and very obviously reveres him as a god.

Muzan tells her that she is much stronger than before, enough to kill off seven Hashiras till now, but tells her to be on her guard because there might be Hashiras lurking around.

The episode ends with Daki assessing how Zenitsu had defended and minimized his injuries, despite having blacked out. She concludes that he’s from the Demon Slayer Corps, though not skilled enough to be a Hashira. She does her makeup and cryptically tells someone to keep them coming, and she would happily kill and devour them all.

Preview to Demon Slayer season 2 episode 11

The preview to the Demon Slayer season 2 episode 11 shows Zenitsu coming back to consciousness as the Warabihime Oiran’s attendants thank him for standing up for them, and Daki’s demonic obi sashes curling around him just as the girls leave.

A Christmas special “Demon Slayer combined Junior and Senior High school” sketch follows, where Zenitsu invites Nezuko for Christmas. But Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Giyu show up as well in a variety of costumes.

