Demon Slayer: Does Nezuko ever become human again?

Demon Slayer is a manga and anime series renowned for its great character design, plot, and well choreographed fight scenes. Its popularity skyrocketed ever since an anime adaptation was announced. Ufotable’s consistent delivery has resulted in an adaptation that has some of the best fight scenes in modern anime.

Nezuko is a character from Demon Slayer who is adored by fans across the world. She is Tanjiro’s younger sister who is turned into a demon by Muzan.

Her elder brother resolves to find a cure for her, but does he manage to do so?

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Is Nezuko cured in Demon Slayer?

Fortunately, Demon Slayer fans who have read the manga know that Tamayo’s medicines cure Nezuko towards the end of the series. When chapter 196 was released, fans were not able to contain their excitement as Tanjiro’s efforts were fruitful in the end.

Tamayo is another demon who vowed to find any means to kill Muzan for all the things he has done.

On meeting the siblings, Tamayo agreed to help the two by creating a cure for Nezuko on the condition that Tanjiro will provide her blood samples extracted from the Junikizuki or the Twelve Demon Moons. Tamayo’s medicine was extremely important because, towards the end, Muzan attempts to pass on all of his blood to Tanjiro, who later turns into a demon and is cured by the very medicine that Nezuko had consumed.

About Nezuko Kamado

In Demon Slayer, Nezuko Kamado is Tanjiro’s younger sister who turned into a demon. She belongs to the Kamado family who lost their lives due to an attack from the Demon King, who is also responsible for turning Nezuko into a demon. Unlike other demons, Nezuko does not try to consume Tanjiro, but only tries to save him when they first encounter Giyu Tomioka.

Sakonji Urokodaki, Tanjiro’s teacher, plays a huge role in how Nezuko perceives human beings other than Tanjiro. Every time Nezuko saw a human being, Urokodaki would show her a picture of her family. Therefore, any human that she saw would resemble someone from her family, which brought out feelings of love and affection towards humans.

Also Read Article Continues below

In Demon Slayer, she is exceptionally strong and assists Tanjiro during his missions. Two of her abilities that stand out are awakened form and immunity to sunlight; this gave Nezuko an edge during combat against the Twelve Demon Moons.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia