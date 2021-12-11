Does Tanjiro die in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer is a manga and anime series that was written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. The story is about a young boy who lost his family to a demon and attempts to eliminate all demons during the course of the show.

Those who haven’t read the manga completely, wonder if Tanjiro, the protagonist of Demon Slayer, dies in the end.

So, does he?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

What happens to Tanjiro towards the end of Demon Slayer

Does Tanjiro die towards the end of the series?

While a question such as this can be answered by simply saying "yes" or "no," the truth is slightly more complicated than that. The Final Battle arc of Demon Slayer is split into two: Infinity Castle arc and Sunrise Countdown arc.

During the last arc, Tanjiro and the Hashiras are attempting to keep Muzan occupied until dawn in order to kill him completely. Towards the end of the fight, the main antagonist of Demon Slayer, Kibutsuji Muzan, perishes. Moments before dying, he reaches for Tanjiro and transfers all of his blood into his body. Just before injecting blood into Tanjiro, he stopped breathing and was dead for a few seconds. Tanjiro comes back to life and turns into a Demon far more powerful compared to Muzan.

Demon Slayer’s fan-favourite Nezuko stops her elder brother from hurting other people. Terror loomed over the Hashiras’ faces as they witnessed the Demon King manifest through the body of a boy who was their comrade moments ago.

Shinobu’s medicine played a huge role in stopping him from laying waste to the entire village. The insect Hashira gave Kanao an extra dose of the medicine that was used on Nezuko, just in case it wasn’t enough.

shinobu still saving everything after she died I actually don't know a more useful character

kanao used one eye to defeat douma for shinobu and kanae and now she used her other eye to help tanjirou back. no matter if injecting tanjirou worked shes probably about to be blind in both eyes

Kanao mustered all the strength she had and used her Breath Of The Flower Final Form: Equinoctial Vermilion Eye in an attempt to evade all of Demon Tanjiro’s attacks. She stabs him with the medicine extracted from Wisteria Flower. And fortunately, Tanjiro turns back into a human within minutes.

Chapter 205 of Demon Slayer features a timeskip and mentions the death of Tanjiro three generations after the battle against Muzan.

To sum things up, Tanjiro died fighting Muzan and was revived within seconds due to the transfer of blood from the Demon King to Tanjiro. He turns into a Demon and Kanao injects a certain medicine made from Wisteria flowers that turns him back to a human.

The last chapter, however, mentions that Tanjiro’s death that could be due to sickness or old age.

