Will Uzui Tengen die in Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc?

"Sound Hashira, Uzui Tengen", is the name of the 1st episode of Demon Slayer Season 2 Entertainment District arc. Quite obviously, Uzui Tengen is MVP of this arc, and has been the character whom fans wanted to see animated the most, almost on par with, and some might say even surpassing, Rengoku Kyojuro in the Mugen Train arc.

But, as spoilers run around, the question that is at the forefront of everyone’s mind is, does Uzui Tengen die at the end of Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc?

(WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOR DEMON SLAYER SEASON 2: ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT ARC)

Uzui Tengen’s fate in Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc

Uzui Tengen is assigned to kill the demon residing in the Yoshiwara district of Tokyo, and to investigate, he sends in his three wives, all of whom are trained shinobi experts in information gathering.

However, when they stop sending him updates, he becomes concerned and comes to the Butterfly Mansion to “borrow” some of Kocho Shinobu’s female students to pose as spies in the three main houses of the Yoshiwara district. However, Uzui Tengen is interrupted by Tanjirou, Zenitsu and Inosuke, and takes the three boys with him instead.

After the boys infiltrate the three houses, Inosuke and Zenitsu encounter Daki, the Upper Moon Six who is posing as Warabihime Oiran in the Kyougoku House. Upon Zenitsu’s disappearance, Uzui Tengen breaks into the Kyougoku house, and rescues his wife Hinatsuru from Daki’s Obi or Sash. After ordering Hinatsuru to retreat, he enters a cave to see his other two wives Suma and Makio fighting the Obi.

After helping them, Uzui follows after the Obi with Zenitsu and Inosuke in tow, only to discover Tanjirou trying to hold back a half-transformed Nezuko, with Daki aiming to attack them. Uzui Tengen easily decapitates Daki, refusing to believe that she is the Upper Moon they have been fighting since she is too weak, but is shocked when Gyuutarou, Daki’s brother and the actual Upper Moon Six, comes out of Daki’s body.

In fighting Gyuutarou and Daki, Uzui Tengen loses his left eye and left hand, and Gyuutarou heavily poisons him to keep him from decapitating the demons. After Tanjirou defeats the demon siblings, the poison spreads so rapidly in Uzui’s body that he lays dying, surrounded by Suma, Makio, and Hinatsuru.

However, a recovered Kamado Nezuko uses her blood demon art, and burns away the poison in Tengen’s body. However, with his lost hand and eye, Uzui Tengen retires from being a Hashira, reassuring others that the new generation, especially Tanjirou, are growing rapidly.

Despite having retired from active duty, Uzui Tengen returns during the Hashira Training arc of the Demon Slayer manga to oversee basic stamina training along with his wives. He is also seen speaking to Nezuko and Tanjirou at the end of the war with the demons.

