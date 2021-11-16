Demon Slayer Season 2 Leaked Scene: How Important is Uzui Tengen in The Entertainment District Arc

The leaked scene of Uzui Tengen from Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc has caused great excitement amongst Demon Slayer fans. With Demon Slayer Season 2 ongoing, and the Entertainment District Arc airing from December 5th, now is a great time to note all that is known about Uzui Tengen, without spoilers from the manga.

Leaked scene from Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc raises fan expectations about Uzui Tengen

The trailer for Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc has previously revealed images of the protagonists, the women of the entertainment district, detailed outlines of the entertainment district and Uzui Tengen.

Apart from Tengen, we see the close-up shot of a beautiful woman, whom manga readers know to be important in this arc.

The woman from the trailer (Image Credit : Ufotable)

Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc is comprised of chapters 70-99 of the Demon Slayer manga, coming straight up after the Mugen Train Arc. With 30 chapters, this is the longest manga arc to be animated in Demon Slayer so far and features more characters than any single previous arc in the anime.

But the focus is clearly on Uzui Tengen, and the leaked scene further solidifies this.

While the scene isn’t very detailed or surprising, the detailing on Uzui’s face and the animation’s quality raised fan expectations. Uzui is seen speaking to an unseen audience, most likely the protagonist trio of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke.

In the background, the commentators, including some of the voice actors from Demon Slayer anime, all marvel at how cool Uzui is. And indeed, Uzui Tengen is one of the coolest characters in Demon Slayer.

VIZ @VIZMedia Have a FLASHY birthday, Tengen Uzui! Have a FLASHY birthday, Tengen Uzui! https://t.co/SIbWrV1Lh1

As we see in the Rehabilitation Training Arc from Demon Slayer Season 1, when Tanjiro and Nezuko are brought in front of all the Hashiras or Pillars, Uzui is a bright and prominent individual. He is flashy and values his flamboyance.

Uzui is the Sound Hashira, and at 23, he’s one of the oldest Hashiras.

Uzui in Season 1 of Demon Slayer (Image credit: Ufotable)

Uzui’s heavily bejeweled style and eccentric dressing go with his flamboyant personality, making it harder to guess his ninja origins. Uzui is the only married Hashira, with his three wives Makio, Suma, and Hinatsuru.

Like Inosuke, Uzui also uses two blades, but instead of swords, his weapons of choice are two Nichirin cleavers.

MyAnimeList @myanimelist #鬼滅の刃 listani.me/kimetsuyuukaku… Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yuukaku-hen (Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc) to air on Sundays at 11:15 p.m. beginning this Fall; Season 2 to broadcast in two cours through the Winter season #DemonSlayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yuukaku-hen (Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc) to air on Sundays at 11:15 p.m. beginning this Fall; Season 2 to broadcast in two cours through the Winter season #DemonSlayer #鬼滅の刃 listani.me/kimetsuyuukaku… https://t.co/auUwxWwLdB

The Entertainment District Arc is a defining arc in Tanjiro and Nezuko’s journey, and Uzui becomes their fourth Hashira mentor after Tomioka Giyuu, Kocho Shinobu, and Rengoku Kyojuro.

Like Rengoku was the key figure in Demon Slayer Mugen Train Arc, Uzui is the key figure in the Entertainment District Arc.

With Demon Slayer Season 2 Entertainment District Arc slated to release on December 5th, fans eagerly wait to see what adventures Tanjiro and his friends will have with Uzui Tengen.

