Demon Slayer is a manga and anime series set in a world filled with demons. The story revolves around a young boy named Tanjiro, who lost his family to a demon attack. He vowed to kill every last one of them and joined the Demon Slayer Corps.

Ever since the Demon Slayer manga was released, fans wanted clarity on whether demons could kill each other. This article will explore the topic of demons and attempts to explain the possibility of the aforementioned scenario.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer: Can demons kill each other?

In Demon Slayer, Kibutsuji Muzan was the first ever demon to have existed. Muzan was a human who was being treated for a certain illness. His medicine, made from Blue Spider Lily, eventually began affecting him.

He was cured from his illness and developed an extremely strong body. But he could not step outside during the day, and this is how the first ever demon came about.

He would give his blood to humans and turn them into strong demons as well. Muzan can easily kill other demons, something which was shown in Season 1. Otherwise, demons can only be killed by sunlight or the Nichirin blade.

The only way demons can kill each other is if they expose the other demon to sunlight, killing them instantly. Demons have a ridiculous rate of regeneration that doesn’t let them die even if their head is decapitated. Therefore demons will not be able to kill each other with their own powers.

More about demons in Demon Slayer

Every single demon in the series was once a human. That human was given Muzan’s blood, turning them into a demon. They are completely immune to physical attacks and attacks, other than the Nichirin blade. This special blade is made from an ore that is found only on certain mountains that have constant exposure to sunlight all year round.

Also Read Article Continues below

Another interesting fact that was shown in Demon Slayer was that demons do not have to eat humans in order to survive. Both Nezuko and Tamayo are living examples. While Nezuko does not consume human blood at all, Tamaya was able to survive just by consuming human blood from time to time.

Edited by Saman