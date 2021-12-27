Demon Slayer Season 2 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, spoilers and more

Demon Slayer is a successful anime and manga series that is illustrated and written by Koyoharu Gotouge. Fans are quite excited as the Entertainment District arc is in full swing and members of the Demon Slayer Corps will be taking on the Upper Moon 6 demon, Daki.

This arc takes place in a red light district, and Tengen Uzui is on a mission to investigate his missing wives. They were sent to the area as undercover agents in an attempt to sniff out the demon who has been wreaking havoc for years.

At the time of writing, Demon Slayer has released four episodes. Fans were left restless as the episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Tanjiro about to take on Daki. Here’s everything we know about the fifth episode of the Entertainment District arc from Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc episode 5 release details

Release date and time for various time zones

The upcoming episode 5 of the Entertainment District arc will be released on January 2, 2022, on Netflix. It is worth mentioning that one would have to pay for a monthly subscription in order to access the latest episodes of Demon Slayer.

Those who do not have access to Netflix can watch the latest episodes on 'Funimation' and 'Crunchyroll.'

The release times for the various regions are mentioned below:

Central Time: 9:45 AM

Pacific Time: 7:45 AM

Eastern Time: 10:45 AM

Indian Time: 9:15 PM

Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc episode 4 recap

In this episode of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro continued to investigate in the brothel he worked in, but received no information. He later revealed to one of the Oirans that he was a man, which was quite evident to the aforementioned Oiran.

She explained her situation and expressed her excitement for leaving the brothel to marry a man who is waiting for her return.

Daki gets hold of her just as Tanjiro leaves the room. Tengen Uzui extracts information from one of the brothel owners who seems to know the truth about Daki. He leaves immediately in search of the demon.

Tanjiro locates the demon and tries to take her on. The episode ends with Tanjiro preparing himself to fight against the Upper Moon 6.

Note: The upcoming section contains spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer episode 5 spoilers

Tengen Uzui is able to locate Hinatsuru and rescues her. He proceeds to ask her about the situation and everything he needs to know in order to carry out this mission. He asks her to leave the district immediately.

Meanwhile Tanjiro is battling against Daki. He uses variations of the Hinokami Kagura (Dance of the Fire God) in an attempt to kill Daki. Despite the demon’s cautious approach, one of the attacks reaches her neck.

