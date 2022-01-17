Demon Slayer season 2 episode 14: Daki feels Nezuko’s demonic rage, and Gyutaro emerges

Demon Slayer season 2 episode 14 has left fans of the series breathless and exhilarated. Episode 13 ended with Nezuko finally entering the battlefield, and viewers were excited to see how she would fare against the Upper Rank demon.

But what transpired in the episode was beyond an anime-watchers’ wildest expectations. So without any more delays, let’s dive into the flamboyant chaos that was Demon Slayer season 2 episode 14, appropriately named “Transformation”.

Demon Slayer season 2 episode 14 highlights

Nezuko’s Blood Demon Art

Demon Slayer season 2 episode 14 revealed that Nezuko had not only smashed Daki into the ground but had even stomped her foot into her back, regenerating in an instant after Daki had sliced her leg off. Nezuko’s demon side took over completely as she experimentally smashed apart Daki’s arm, giggling as she continued to repeatedly stomp on her with her foot.

Daki slashed Nezuko with her obi, severing her limbs and head completely. She then attacked again, intending to shred her to pieces, but was stopped by Nezuko’s severed limbs.

Daki is shocked to realize that Nezuko’s blood had hardened, keeping her limbs and head attached to her body despite being severed. Nezuko used blood splattered on Daki’s face to set her on fire while reattaching her head and limbs back.

The fire seemed to give Daki another glimpse into Muzan’s memories, showing the shadowy figures of a man and a woman walking away. Similar to Tanjiro’s Hinokami Kagura attacks in Demon Slayer season 2 episode 13, Nezuko’s blood seemed to cause Daki a burning pain and an inability to regenerate or heal her wounds.

Before she could recover, Nezuko began a relentless barrage of attacks, kicking Daki straight through several buildings.

The attacks and regeneration seemed to finally take their toll on Nezuko as she came across a woman from the building where Daki had eventually crashed. Nezuko almost attacked the woman, but Tanjiro arrived in the nick of time, ramming his sheathed sword between Nezuko’s teeth like a muzzle.

Things got worse when Nezuko crashed through the roof onto the upper floor of the building, Tanjiro still restraining her, to find Daki walking towards them. Daki prepared to attack while still cursing Nezuko’s explosive blood that burned demons and only demons, something fans have suspected since Tanjiro's fight against Rui in Demon Slayer season 1.

Uzui’s arrival

Tanjiro was at a loss, realizing that there were people in the room who he needed to protect from Daki, but letting Nezuko go wasn’t an option. But thankfully, Uzui arrived just as Daki attacked, smoothly shredding her attacking obi.

The Sound Hashira did not even bother to face her, standing with his back towards the demon while lecturing Tanjiro about letting Nezuko go full-demon even after promising Ubuyashiki otherwise in Demon Slayer season 1.

Daki addressed Uzui, saying he saved her the trouble of finding a Hashira. Uzui told her she couldn’t be an Upper Rank demon because she was so weak, and before Daki could respond, her severed head fell off into her lap, much to her own surprise.

A dumbstruck Tanjiro was left staring till Uzui told him to get Nezuko under control, maybe sing her an old lullaby or two, before Nezuko kicked backwards, crashing through the wooden walls outside, still with Tanjiro restraining her.

Uzui’s suggestion gave Tanjiro the idea to sing the lullaby their mother used to sing to them, triggering memories of Nezuko’s childhood. She started crying and slowly shrank back into an infantile form, falling asleep, which Tamayo had revealed in Demon Slayer season 1 to be her alternative way of recovering.

Daki’s tantrum and Gyutaro’s emergence

Meanwhile, Daki kept screaming at Uzui for cutting her head off and insisting that she didn’t lose, who pointed out that she was weak and had her severed head lying in her lap. The ridiculous banter cut through the tense situation in classic Demon Slayer fashion, till Daki started crying loudly and throwing a tantrum.

Uzui belatedly realized that the severed head was still talking and her body wasn’t disintegrating. Daki started crying out for her brother and another demon started emerging out of her back. This was the same demon who had momentarily appeared in the opening theme of this Demon Slayer arc.

Uzui immediately cut through the demon’s neck, but missed, turning back to see the demon brother consoling Daki, having reattached her head back. He also seemed to also have the ability to heal, as he healed the burns on Daki’s face. Uzui attacked immediately but missed again, even getting his bejeweled headband and forehead wounded by the demon.

Gyutaro then proceeded to introduce himself, pointing out Uzui’s good looks and figure, and saying that he wanted the Hashira to die an awful death because of how jealous he was.

The grotesque-looking demon started tearing at his own skin as he rambled, stopping once when Daki complained that there were others who all bullied her while she was working hard all by herself.

Gyutaro swore to kill anyone who bullied his sister and was revealed to also have the Upper Rank Six kanji marked on his eyes. This was the first instance of two demons sharing a Rank in the Demon Slayer anime.

Gyutaro used his sickles to attack and Uzui parried, protecting the two people still in the room. This prompted the demon to activate his Blood Demon Art, Flying Blood Sickle, allowing him to manipulate streams of blood which acted as razor-sharp blades.

Demon Slayer season 2 episode 14 ended with Uzui helping the two humans escape and trying to figure out if Gyutaro’s body was the main body for both siblings, and if killing him would be the key to killing them both.

Uzui set off an explosion and Gyutaro descended with Daki on his shoulders, saying:

“See, we are two parts of one whole, you see?”

Prelude to Demon Slayer season 2 episode 15

The prelude to Demon Slayer season 2 episode 15 began directly with Tanjiro conveying the Taisho-era secret of the day. It revealed more about Nezuko’s personality before becoming a demon, consoling the Kamado siblings when their grandmother and then their father died. The title for Demon Slayer season 2 episode 15 has been announced to be “Assemble”.

