Age of every character in Demon Slayer season 2: Entertainment District arc

Demon Slayer season 2: Entertainment District arc was released yesterday, and fans seem to be especially curious about the age of the characters. Demon Slayer usually features young humans and older demons, and this arc is no exception. Not only the new characters, but even the protagonists have witnessed some growth.

Here is every character in Demon Slayer season 2: Entertainment District arc, and their age.

Age of all the characters that appear in Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc

The protagonists

Zenitsu, Tanjirou, Nezuko, Inosuke (Image credit: Ufotable)

Kamado Tanjirou

Kamado Tanjirou is the protagonist of Demon Slayer. He is 15 years old in the Entertainment District arc, going on to 16, especially after four months of training at the butterfly mansion. His birthday is on July 14th.

Kamado Nezuko

Tanjirou’s younger sister Nezuko, having been turned into a demon at the age of 12, returns to action in Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc. However, chronologically, she is now 14 years old. She was born on December 28th.

Agatsuma Zenitsu

Zenitsu is the oldest among the four protagonists at 16 years of age. His maturity is displayed when he is the only one to rationally react to Uzui’s claims of being a god. Zenitsu’s birthday comes on September 23rd.

Hashibira Inosuke

Like Tanjirou, Inosuke is 15, going on to 16 in Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc. However, the young slayer's brash and spunky attitude belies his years. Inosuke’s birthday is on April 22nd.

Uzui’s household

Uzui Tengen

Sound Hashira Uzui Tengen takes over the mentor role for the three boys in Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc. At 23 years old, Uzui is the second oldest Hashira.

Suma

Suma is the youngest of Uzui’s wives at 19 years old. She has a vivacious personality and cheerful demeanor.

Makio

Makio is brash, boisterous, and at times violent. She is 20 years old and one of Uzui’s wives.

Hinatsuru

At 21 years old, Hinatsuru is the oldest of Uzui’s wives and closest to him in age. She is strategic, gentle, and kind. Uzui often calls her Hina.

The Butterfly estate

Aoi and Kanao (Image credit: Ufotable)

Tsuyuri Kanao

While Kanao doesn’t feature prominently in this arc, she becomes important later on. She is 16 years old at the start of the series, and is going on to 17 in Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc. Kanao is the Tsugoku or successor to Kocho Shinobu, the Insect Hashira.

Kanzaki Aoi

Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc starts with Uzui having kidnapped Aoi. While the latter is part of the Demon Slayer Corps, she is unwilling to fight due to past trauma, and managed the Butterfly Mansion instead. Aoi is 16 years old.

Nakahara Sumi, Terauchi Kiyo, and Takada Naho

Naho, Kiyo, Sumi (Image credit: Ufotable)

Naho, Kiyo, and Sumi are three girls who had been taken in by Kocho Shinobu and now help Aoi manage the Butterfly Estate. Their ages are not specified in the manga, but they are all younger than Aoi and Kanao.

The demons

Daki

Daki is the main antagonist in Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc. She is physically younger than 13, but has been chronologically alive for more than 200 years. An Upper Moon demon, she resides in the Yoshiwara District, posing as Warabihime Oiran in the Kyougoku House.

Gyutarou

Gyuutarou is Daki’s older brother. He was 13 when Muzan turned him into a demon, but now, his lifespan is beyond 200 years.

Kibutsuji Muzan

Also Read Article Continues below

Muzan appears very briefly in Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc. Although he appears to be in his late twenties, Muzan has been around for more than 1000 years.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul