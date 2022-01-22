5 times Zenitsu was a coward in Demon Slayer (and 5 times he was not)

Demon Slayer fans love Zenitsu as a character for a multitude of reasons. But, ever since the first few episodes of this series, it has been established that he can be a bit of a coward when it comes to fighting demons.

The young man is a skilled and able Demon Slayer, but he has consistently shown fear when it comes to anything that could potentially endanger his life. However, he has shown flashes of brilliance and bravery which is appreciated by the fanbase.

Note: The list is in no particular order and contains spoilers from the manga.

5 times Zenitsu cowered away in Demon Slayer

1) Zenitsu vs Tongue Demon

Zenitsu was afraid when facing the Tongue Demon. Despite being a member of the Demon Slayer Corps, he got shivers and hid behind a young boy who was calling for help. His anxiety and fear reached a level which led to him fainting in moments. Luckily, he was able to decapitate the demon while he was unconscious.

2) Zenitsu in Mugen Train

Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, was explaining the reason for bringing them into the Mugen Train. When Zenitsu realized that 40 people disappeared without any trace, he screamed for his dear life and wanted to get out of the train immediately.

But the team managed to beat Enmu, the demon who was responsible for killing people in the train.

3) Zenitsu in Final Selection

🍟 zinetsu @friesnetsu currently watching demon slayer and this guy caught my attention,, from final selection i can tell that he’s really adorable little bub currently watching demon slayer and this guy caught my attention,, from final selection i can tell that he’s really adorable little bub 💛 https://t.co/Hfz4pCBVz3

Despite surviving the test, Zenitsu’s face was filled with despair and was convinced that he would die soon. While the rest of them were relieved, Zenitsu continued to fear demons and didn’t even pay attention to those around him. This scene introduced him as a character to the fans.

4) Zenitsu against spider demons

When Zenitsu ran after Nezuko, he was not able to locate his teammates. He was traumatized when the Spider Demon came to attack him. The demon’s appearance alone frightened him and he attempted to escape the forest.

His efforts were futile and the poison almost turned Zenitsu into a demon. But his first form six fold beat the demon and Shinobu’s medicine helped him recover as well.

5) Zenitsu afraid of Kasugai Crows

Zenitsu freaked out when one of the Kasugai crows gave Tanjiro and his squad their mission. The Demon Slayer fan-favorite was shocked when the crow was able to converse in Japanese. This happened when Zenitsu and the rest of them were asked to head towards the mountain where they fought Rui and his family.

5 times when Zenitsu displayed courage in Demon Slayer

1) Zenitsu against Daki

During the Entertainment District arc, Zenitsu protected a girl from Daki. He knew the latter was the demon Uzui and the squad were searching for. Despite knowing the difference in power levels, he intervened and helped the little girl. This was surprising to the entire fanbase as Zenitsu is quite afraid of strong demons.

2) Zenitsu against Kaigaku

Zenitsu vs Kaigaku (image via Gotouge)

Zenitsu seemed like a different character when he went to kill Kaigaku. He was going through a lot because his teacher had to commit seppuku after one of his students turned into a demon.

Zenitsu not only displayed bravery, but also belittled Kaigaku. During that fight, he created a new form in Thunder Breathing technique and managed to beat the demon with ease.

3) Zenitsu protecting Nezuko from Inosuke

During the first season of Demon Slayer, Zenitsu protected the box from Inosuke since Tanjiro mentioned that it was important to him. Inosuke was a strong individual who resorted to violence anytime he got a chance.

While Zenitsu could have avoided getting injured, he saved Nezuko without even knowing much about Tanjiro’s situation.

4) Zenitsu running into the mountain to save Nezuko

In episode 15 of Demon Slayer season 1, the squad was about to enter a mountain which gave off a strong scent of demons. Zenitsu stayed back out of fear and sulked for not accompanying them.

But the moment he realized Tanjiro took Nezuko to the battlefield, he immediately ran after them hoping he could save her from the malicious demons.

5) Zenitsu asking Uzui to let go of Aoi

During the first few episodes of the Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc, Zenitsu’s first interaction with Tengen Uzui did not go well. The latter took Aoi against her permission since he needed someone to accompany him in Yoshiwara.

Naturally, Zenitsu was not okay with this and demanded the Sound Hashira to let go of Aoi. The young demon slayer knew he would be outclassed by someone with Uzui's physique. Despite knowing that, he continued to do what was right and refused to back down from his superior.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul