Why is Zenitsu so scared in Demon Slayer?

One of Demon Slayer’s many strengths is author Koyoharu Gotouge’s ability to write endearing and relatable characters. The barebones plot of the show is incredibly relatable to anyone who has an older or younger sibling they’re close with.

A particularly relatable and endearing character is Zenitsu Agatsuma. Zenitsu is constantly terrified of demons despite passing the final selection, a quirk that many fans are most curious about.

Follow along as this article breaks down exactly why Zenitsu is so scared in Demon Slayer.

WARNING: MANGA SPOILERS AHEAD

Why Demon Slayer Zenitsu Agatsuma's fear may be the story's single most relatable aspect

Why is Zenitsu so scared?

One of the most relatable and enjoyable characters in the series is Zenitsu Agatsuma. His constant state of fear and dread due to fighting demons is something fans can relate to, as most would agree they’d react like him.

n 🥣🍼 @inumakinumaki this hits very close to home for me :( i’ve never related to a character as much as i relate to zenitsu ;-; this hits very close to home for me :( i’ve never related to a character as much as i relate to zenitsu ;-; https://t.co/08h0NBs24P

Nevertheless, fans are still curious as to why someone a Demon Slayer like Zenitsu would be afraid of demons. Once he passes out, he’s shown to be incredibly talented, adept, and powerful. Even if this only happens when he passes out, Zenitsu clearly still has the power to help himself and others.

One major part of why Zenitsu is scared of demons has to do with his Breathing Style Form mastery. Zenitsu uses the Thunder Breathing Style, but has only mastered the First Form for combat use.

As a result, Zenitsu is somewhat of a one-trick pony when it comes to combat, further terrifying him and creating more unfortunate possibilities in Zenitsu’s head.

Another less story-driven and more literary reason for Zenitsu being so scared is for comic relief and his own character arc. Nearly every Shonen series has some sort of comic relief character, and Zenitsu is the primary bearer of that role in Demon Slayer.

Yet, Zenitsu’s character arc also influences his behavior.

ren🦑 @honey_cosmos #demonslayer Zenitsu is my favorite because he cries a lot and i can relate #zenitsu Zenitsu is my favorite because he cries a lot and i can relate #zenitsu #demonslayer https://t.co/QG0sLHhilh

When facing Kaigaku during the Infinity Castle arc, Zenitsu debuts his brand new exclusive Seventh Form to Thunder Breathing. With this, Zenitsu finally has more than one tool in his arsenal and has overcome his own personal doubts and fears. While Zenitsu’s character arc is short, this is a fantastic ending to it.

In summation

Zenitsu is so scared in Demon Slayer both as a comic relief source as well as for his own character arc and skills. Only knowing one Thunder Breathing Style Form for most of the series, Zenitsu is terrified of encountering demons stronger than the one Form.

While Zenitsu’s scared behavior may seem annoying to some, it’s endearing to many series fans. A vast majority of fans even cite Zenitsu’s behavior as to how they would act if they were suddenly thrust into the story.

Also Read Article Continues below

Be sure to keep up with all Demon Slayer anime, manga, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Edited by R. Elahi