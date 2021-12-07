Is Zenitsu stronger than Inosuke in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer is a highly popular and beloved manga series across the globe. Its first chapter was released on February 15, 2016, and ended on May 18, 2020. When the manga ended, the fan base quickly compared every character’s strengths and weaknesses.

With the ongoing anime also becoming a household name, Demon Slayer fans want to understand if Zenitsu Agatsuma is stronger than Inosuke Hashibira. This article discusses why the former is more powerful in terms of sheer power, speed, and combat prowess.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga.

Why Zenitsu is stronger than Inosuke in Demon Slayer

Before we delve into Zenitsu’s power levels and mastery of specific techniques, we need to understand how talented he was.

Initially, Zenitsu displayed heights of cowardice almost every time he faced a demon. However, his master and a former Hashira, Jigoro Kuwajima, firmly believed that Zenitsu was extraordinarily talented and had the potential to become the strongest swordsman.

In Demon Slayer, thunder breathing contains six forms. Zenitsu was only able to master the first form. But no one could replicate the first form the way Zenitsu could. He had variations to the first form: sixfold, eightfold, and God Speed.

Thunder Clap and Flash God Speed were so quick and powerful that Daki, an upper moon demon, acknowledged its destructive capabilities. He played a huge role in defeating Daki during the Entertainment District arc.

Zenitsu using Thunder Breathing First Form God Speed (Image via Gotouge)

The Demon Slayer fan-favourite had to confront an enemy who was by far the strongest opponent he had ever faced. Kaigaku was his senior at the dojo he trained with Jigoro Kuwajima.

Kaigaku willingly turned into a demon, leading to Jigoro committing seppuku and dying a painful death. He took on an Upper Moon demon by himself and defeated him with a form that Zenitsu created.

The Flaming Thunder God finished Kigaku instantly, showcasing just how far he has come.

One might argue that Kaigaku was not as strong as an Upper Moon because he lacked combat experience in his new form. But this is a demon capable of using thunder breathing whose physical strength, speed, and regenerative powers were enhanced by a considerable margin.

Inosuke always displayed raw strength and courage from the first few chapters of Demon Slayer. One might even argue that he was far stronger than Zenitsu during the first arc.

But, by the final chapter, there is a clear difference between the two in terms of combat ability as well as speed and strength. Hence, Zenitsu is stronger than Inosuke in Demon Slayer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer