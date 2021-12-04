What is the strongest breathing style in Demon Slayer? 10 breathing styles ranked from best to worst

Demon Slayer is a trending anime and manga series. Fans eagerly await the upcoming Entertainment District arc in which Tengen, the sound Hashira along with Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zenitsu fight against Daki.

Ever since the manga was complete, fans wanted to know the rankings of all the breathing styles in Demon Slayer. However, it is important to understand that no breathing technique is objectively better than the other except for the Breath of the sun.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from the manga and is based partially on the writer's opinons.

10 breathing styles in Demon Slayer

1) Breath of the sun

This is by far the strongest breathing style that was developed by Yoriichi Tsukiguni. He was the first to create breathing style, and every other breathing style apart from the breath of the sun, is derived from this.

Yoriichi is the strongest character in Demon Slayer. There are 13 forms under this technique, and this is a secret of the Kamado family. The only two known users are Yoriichi and Tanjiro, who is a direct descendant of the creator.

2) Stone breathing

shi @gojoism KNY RANKING RESULTS



#20 Gyomei Himejima - 11 votes KNY RANKING RESULTS #20 Gyomei Himejima - 11 votes https://t.co/Mlhisc8mfr

This breathing style is used by the strongest Hashira in Demon Slayer, Gyomei. It mimics the earth and stone, utilizing the ground beneath the user to generate destructive blows. This is one of the hardest breathing techniques to master because of its complexity. It consists of five forms all of which have been perfected by the stone Hashira.

3) Flame breathing

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp (5/10) Today is Rengoku Kyojuro birthday! Happy Birthday, Flame Hashira! 🔥



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 arrives this year! (5/10) Today is Rengoku Kyojuro birthday! Happy Birthday, Flame Hashira! 🔥Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 arrives this year! https://t.co/TmF9Pq0G5l

This breathing style was used by Rengoku, a Demon Slayer fan-favorite. In order to master this breathing technique, one would have to visualize the flames while wielding the Nichirin Katana. There are nine forms and Rangoku’s family specializes in the ability to use the ninth form- Rengoku. Love breathing style is an offshoot of fire breathing style

4) Water breathing

This is one of the most common breathing styles used in Demon Slayer. It is used by Tanjiro, Urokodaki and Giyu, the water Hashira. There are 10 forms and the eleventh was developed by Giyu. Serpent breathing, insect breathing and flower breathing styles are derived from this.

5) Thunder breathing

This breathing technique is used only by Zenitsu in Demon Slayer. While there are seven forms, Zenitsu has mastered only one, and uses the seventh form later in the manga. This breathing style utilizes the speed and strength of the user, focusing on precision of the strike.

6) Mist breathing

Mist breathing in Demon Slayer (Image via Demon Slayer)

This breathing style mimics the mist, creating a distraction and confusion in order to strike the enemy when it’s caught off guard. There are six forms, and the seventh form was developed by the mist Hashira of Demon Slayer, Muichiro. The seventh form not only disorients but it also creates a sound so loud that it deafens the enemy, and delivers a lethal blow.

7) Beast breathing

Mangaman1 @personafan4life after watching & reading demon slayer I kinda realized inosuke's beast breathing technique, is kinda similar to toph's vibration sensory.



I'm not the only one who see's the similarity's right? after watching & reading demon slayer I kinda realized inosuke's beast breathing technique, is kinda similar to toph's vibration sensory.I'm not the only one who see's the similarity's right? https://t.co/UPjdOqhjgb

This breathing technique was developed by Inosuke when he was raised in the mountains by boars. This technique utilizes heightened senses similar to those present in animals. It is the least refined breathing style and it replicates the movements of wild animals. This breathing style has 10 forms, and spatial awareness is one of the most impressive forms of the lot.

8) Insect breathing

This breathing technique in Demon Slayer utilizes the venomous components found in insects. This is used by the insect Hashira, Shinobu and her Nichirin Katana is modified for this breathing technique.

The Katana is far thinner and has a sharp tip which is normally coated with a poison that was developed by her. While this might not be the strongest breathing technique in terms of combat abilities, it is a great support type breathing style since the user is very skilled in concocting poisons and antidotes. This is a derivative of flower and water breathing.

9) Wind breathing

lunar🌙 @shuugens so if elemental breathing powers don’t exist in kny, explain this, gotouge. you gonna tell me the ground just ripped apart when sanemi said a few words and swung his sword around? NAH. so if elemental breathing powers don’t exist in kny, explain this, gotouge. you gonna tell me the ground just ripped apart when sanemi said a few words and swung his sword around? NAH. https://t.co/aHqMuvpxIm

This breathing style is used by Sanemi Shinazugawa who is the wind Hashira in Demon Slayer. This is a breathing style that purely focuses on offense, by mimicking the whirlwinds and tornadoes.

10) Sound breathing

Septa // lagi mlyt 🔞 @bloncatter Okay, that's that. But lastly, can we appreciate how Daiki pointed out that the two (I mean UZUI and ZENITSU) have the exact SAME SOUND of Thunders in their breathing techniques????! Asdfghjkl is it means that Uzui's sound breath sounds like Zenitsu's thunder breath?!!! Okay, that's that. But lastly, can we appreciate how Daiki pointed out that the two (I mean UZUI and ZENITSU) have the exact SAME SOUND of Thunders in their breathing techniques????! Asdfghjkl is it means that Uzui's sound breath sounds like Zenitsu's thunder breath?!!! https://t.co/z89xrmkIuO

This is a technique that creates loud sounds to disorient the enemy. Tengen is the sound Hashira, who has amazing tracking capabilities by hearing faint sounds made by the enemy during combat. The Upper Moon 6 demon was the first one to survive the attacks from a sound breathing style user.

