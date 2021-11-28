Is Tanjiro stronger than Zenitsu in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer showcases many different breathing forms and techniques throughout the series’ run. Its Breathing Style combat system is a breath of fresh air, pun intended.

Yet with such a unique power and moveset from character to character, comparing characters strength is somewhat difficult. The Breathing Styles allow for unique and creative moves to come about, with some Demon Slayers even seen in the series with their own unique moves.

As such, the often asked question by fans ends up being- "is Tanjiro stronger than Zenitsu" and that's somewhat complicated to answer. While easier to compare than other Demon Slayers, the answer still requires a bit of an explanation.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Demon Slayer: Is Tanjiro really stronger than Zenitsu or will the scared underdog prevail?

Breathing Style and usage

Tanjiro uses his Water Breathing style. (Image via Ufotable)

When comparing any two Demon Slayers, the Breathing Style or Styles they use must certainly be considered. Most Demon Slayers only learn one Style, but some learn multiple.

Tanjiro is a prime example of someone with multiple Breathing Styles, having mastered both Water Breathing and Sun Breathing. We also know Tanjiro has mastered almost all Water Breathing techniques and all known Sun Breathing techniques.

Zenitsu on the other hand only knows one Breathing Style known as Thunder Breathing. Zenitsu also only has one technique of Thunder Breathing mastered, which is his signature move throughout most of the series. While Zenitsu does eventually create a new technique, he still only has two of seven Thunder Breathing techniques mastered.

When it comes down to Breathing Style proficiency and usage, Tanjiro is the clear winner.

Battle mindset and physical strength

Unfortunately for Zenitsu, Tanjiro is also the clear winner when it comes to their attitudes and mindset in battle.

Zenitsu loses consciousness in nearly every fight we see him in throughout the series, and while he’s even more lethal in this form, it’s still somewhat embarrassing. When the ends are achieved through such indignified means, it’s hard to truly say Zenitsu has the superior combat mindset.

Tanjiro, on the other hand, is always ready for battle and is constantly analyzing the situation. Time and again, Tanjiro has proven himself capable on the field of battle, whether by himself or working with a group.

Tanjiro also shows the ability to lead on the battlefield several times throughout the series, something Zenitsu most definitely is not suited for. Tanjiro’s superhuman strength is also commented on throughout the series even by Zenitsu himself. Were Zenitsu a similar strength level to Tanjiro, he surely wouldn’t have the shocked over-the-top reactions we see him have to Tanjiro’s strength.

Final Thoughts

Clearly, Tanjiro is much stronger than Zenitsu in Demon Slayer. Tanjiro beats Zenitsu in every relevant category to the question, whether fans directly see this or it's implied.

The unique powers of Demon Slayer would normally make it difficult to power scale and compare two characters. Yet in Tanjiro and Zenitsu’s case, there’s such a clear difference of skill and attitude across the board, that Tanjiro clearly wins.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Strength can mean many different things and come from many different places. Yet in the ways most relevant to Demon Slayer, Tanjiro clean sweeps Zenitsu across the board.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider