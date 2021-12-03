How many episodes does Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc have? Release date, trailer and more

Demon Slayer Mugen Train Arc has finished airing, and fans now eagerly await the Entertainment District Arc. In the upcoming arc, Demon Slayer Corps will face off against the Upper Moon 6 demon, Daki.

According to sources, Season 2 of Demon Slayer will only have 18 episodes. The official Twitter page of Demon Slayer stated that the episode will be released on December 5, 2021.

Everything you need to know about Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc

According to sources, the upcoming arc will only have 11 episodes in total. On the bright side, official statements state that the duration of the first episode will be one hour. Demon Slayer episode 8 will mark the beginning of the Entertainment District arc and will be released on December 5, 2021, as follows:

8:45 am Pacific Standard Time

11:45 am Eastern Daylight TIme

10:15 am Indian Standard Time

1:45 am Japan Standard Time

There is a great deal of eagerness among the Demon Slayer community anytime a new hashira is introduced in the show. Tengen Uzui, the sound Hashira, will make his first appearance in the upcoming arc. It is one of the fan-favourite arcs known for the well-choreographed fights between the Demon Slayer Corps and Daki.

Demon Slayer Entertainment arc synopsis and where to watch

Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke’s mental toughness will be put to the test as they are assigned a new mission while trying to recover from the horrific events that transpired in the previous one. The three accompany Tengen Uzui to Yoshiwara, a red light district located in Tokyo.

Spies who were working for Tengen are missing and the group travels to Yoshiwara to uncover the truth. In that process. they run into one of Kibutsuji Muzan’s underlings, who happens to be an Upper moon 6 demon, Daki.

The upcoming arc will be available on Netflix. Countries that do not have access to Netflix can also watch it on Crunchyroll and Funimation. In order to watch the latest episodes on the day of release, the viewers will have to subscribe for the paid services provided by the OTT platforms mentioned above.

