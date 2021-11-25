Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc: Episodes, characters, voices, and more

With just one more episode of the Mugen Train arc left to be aired, fans are already gearing up for the second half of Demon Slayer season 2, which animates the Entertainment District arc of the manga.

Awed as fans are by the brilliant animation of the Mugen Train arc and the poignant ending, there is much more to look forward to, as the story moves deeper into Tanjiro's quest to turn Nezuko back into a human and the hashiras' quest to eliminate the Twelve Kizuki and their leader, the Demon King, Kibutsuji Muzan.

Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc episodes and cast

Episodes

The second half of season 2 of the Demon Slayer anime is all set to start airing on December 5, 2021. The Entertainment District arc spans eleven episodes, bringing the episode count for season 2 of the series up to a total of eighteen episodes, a whopping eight episodes fewer than the twenty-six episodes of season 1.

However, the first episode of this arc has been revealed to be one hour long, more than double the runtime of an average episode.

Characters and voices

In this arc of Demon Slayer, we have Natsuki Hanae and Akari Kito reprising their roles as Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado. Kito is best known for voicing Nene Yashiro in Toilet-bound Hanako-kun and young Sugita Hiromi in Erased, while Hanae is known for voicing Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul, Arima Kousei in Your Lie in April, and Falco Grice in season 4 of Attack on Titan.

We also have Shimono Hiro, the voice of villain Dabi from My Hero Academia, return as none other than Zenitsu Agatsuma. While Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, the voice of Yukihira Soma from Food Wars! and Kirito Kirigaya from Sword Art Online, voicing Inosuke Hashibara.

The Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui is being voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi, the voice behind Laxus from Fairy Tail, and Kotaro Amon from Tokyo Ghoul. Upper Six demon Daki is reportedly being voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro, known for voicing the iconic Kurapika in the 2011 adaptation of Hunter x Hunter and Bishamon from Noragami.

Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc revolves around Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, who is accompanied by Tanjiro and his friends as they head to the entertainment district of Yoshiwara in Edo (now Tokyo). Their mission is to search for Tengen's wives who went missing while investigating reports of a demon lurking around the region.

