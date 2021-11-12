Demon Slayer voice actor Max Mittelman is now also the face behind Genshin Impact's Itto

Genshin Impact’s version 2.3 livestream event announced that Demon Slayer voice actor Max Mittelman is set to join the game as the English voice of Itto.

Mittelman, who voiced Sabito for two episodes in Demon Slayer season 1, will be the English counterpart to Takanori Nishikawa’s Japanese performance.

Who is Itto?

The promotional image for Arataki Itto, highlighting some quick and lighthearted lore for the character. (Image via miHoYo)

Arataki Itto is one of two new Geo characters coming to Genshin Impact. Heavily anticipated by the fanbase, miHoYo finally showcased his and Gouro's gameplay mechanics.

Alongside gameplay, the above image has some lighthearted background info for the former. It would be great to see Max Mittelman bring some of Itto’s rowdiness to life.

While fans were surprised by the American voice actor's casting, Nishikawa’s arrival was theorized by the community long before the announcement. Apparently the speculation was right, and the fanbase got it spot on.

Who are Max Mittelman and Takanori Nishikawa?

Max Mittelman @MaxMittelman



I hope you have as much fun interacting with this beetle-fighting geo powerhouse as I had portraying him!!! 🪨🪲🗡 I’m thrilled to announce that I am the voice of Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact 2.3! 👹I hope you have as much fun interacting with this beetle-fighting geo powerhouse as I had portraying him!!! 🪨🪲🗡 #GenshinImpact I’m thrilled to announce that I am the voice of Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact 2.3! 👹I hope you have as much fun interacting with this beetle-fighting geo powerhouse as I had portraying him!!! 🪨🪲🗡 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/OXWkU7f1h7

Prior to his casting as Genshin Impact's Itto, Max Mittelman accrued plenty of plaudits for his VA work.

Mittelman’s best work includes memorable roles such as Yunan from Magi, Ritsu Kageyama from Mob Psycho 100, Saitama from One Punch Man and Atsushi Nakajima from Bungou Stray Dogs.

Japanese counterpart Takanori Nishikawa boasts an eminent resume as well, but has charted a different path. Nishikawa is most famously known for his musical career as T.M.Revolution (TMR), with niche anime voice roles spanning over 20 years. He also has provided opening and ending themes for several anime.

With such dependable and great records for general voice work, Genshin Impact fans can rest assured that both actors will do a great job with Itto.

Final thoughts

Max Mittelman and Takanori Nishikawa are great choices to voice Itto. Both have great work experience and will surely embody the character's burly attitude.

Set to be released on 24 December 2021, the arrival of Itto will surely be awaited by fans everywhere. Suffice to say, Max Mittelman's voice work will be a huge cause for anticipation.

