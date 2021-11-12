Max Mittelman and Takanori Nishikawa to voice Itto in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact version 2.3 livestream event provided fans with a lot of insight into what they can expect from the game in the next major update.

The upcoming Geo characters, Itto and Gorou, have been highly anticipated by the community, and miHoYo has finally revealed some gameplay, along with the voice actors who will be tasked with bringing the five-star character to life.

Image via miHoYo

The developers have revealed that Max Mittelman will be voicing Itto in the English version of Genshin Impact, while Takanori Nishikawa will voice the character in the Japanese version.

There was a lot of community speculation recently which had already pointed to the fact that Takanori Nishikawa would feature in the game as the voice for Itto. Needless to say, the fan theories and community leaks were absolutely spot on.

miHoYo has finally revealed Max Mittelman and Takanori Nishikawa as the voices behind Arataki Itto for the English and Japanese versions of Genshin Impact.

Max Mittelman, over the span of his career, has worked in many notable games and anime series. Some of the more popular ones that he was a part of include Bungo Stray Dogs, Seven Deadly Sins, One Punch Man, and Person 5 The Animation.

Perhaps his most notable role is that of Saitama in One Punch Man, and Riyuuji in the Persona 5 anime.

On the other hand, Takanori Nishikawa, also known as T.M.Revolution, is primarily known for being a musician, singer, songwriter, actor, and producer. Though he is known for voicing a few anime characters, those roles aren’t as notorious as some of the ones that other Genshin Impact Japanese VAs have voiced.

Nishikawa has previously voiced Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny, Project B: Kodou Ambitious, and Sengoku Basara: Judge End. However, T.M.Revolution has been a part of many anime OSTs, and his singer persona has created songs for Bleach, Soul Eater, Rurouni Kenshin, and Relife.

It will be quite interesting to see the kind of personality these two voice actors give Itto when he finally arrives in Genshin Impact.

