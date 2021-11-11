×
Genshin Impact upcoming banners: Version 2.3 leaks reveal Itto, Gorou and Albedo release date

Release dates of Itto, Gorou, and Albedo in Genshin Impact 2.3 update leaked (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aakrit
ANALYST
Modified Nov 11, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Genshin Impact 2.3 update will arrive soon, and miHoYo is set to conduct the preview live stream for it on November 12. Players are excited to know more about the release dates of Itto, Gorou, and Albedo and thanks to recent leaks, the answer may be out there.

As per the leaks, the 2.3 patch will be dominated by Geo characters. While Itto and Gorou were recently revealed by Genshin Impact, Albedo might return in a re-run banner.

According to leaks, the first banner in Genshin Impact 2.3 will feature #Albedo, and the Second will feature #Itto and #GOROU #GenshinImpact #genshinleak #albedorerunwhen https://t.co/KhkLsv4Shv

Albedo's release date in Genshin Impact version 2.3 leaked

Prominent leakers in the Genshin Impact community have claimed that Albedo's re-run will be the first banner in version 2.3.

[2.3 Beta]Banner 1 - [Unconfirmed]Banner 2 - [Itto 5⭐ with Gorou 4⭐]

If the leaks are true, then the new banner should arrive as soon as the server maintenance for update 2.3 ends.

The current Moment of Bloom banner that contains Hu Tao and Thoma was released on November 2. Based on the fixed 21-day banner cycle, it should leave the game on November 23.

Following five to six hours of maintenance, it is safe to assume that Albedo will be available on November 23 or November 24 based on the time zone of the player.

Genshin Impact 2.3 release date is close and players can expect to play the update sometime by these dates! #GenshinImpact #Itto #GOROU https://t.co/TZ9FnPmOBv

As of now, none of the four-star characters that will be featured in Albedo's banner have been revealed.

Itto and Gorou release date in Genshin Impact version 2.3 leaked

Following Albedo, Itto and Gorou will most likely arrive in a new banner that will be released in the second phase of the 2.3 update. While Itto is a five-star Claymore user, Gorou belongs to the four-star rarity and is the first ever Geo-bow user in Genshin Impact.

It is safe to assume that Itto and Gorou will be available from December 14, 2021. Their banner will remain in the game until the server maintenance for version 2.4 begins, which might take place on 3rd/4th January 2022.

Added a much-needed tl;dr timeline at the top of our Upcoming Banners page.(We see you, Ganyu-savers, and we are collecting all the crumbs we possibly can.) https://t.co/7BaM30pyx5

Several reliable sources in the Genshin Impact community have confirmed the aforementioned banner pattern for the 2.3 update. Regardless, players must take leaks with a grain of salt because banners are always subject to change.

As of now, players can wish for Hu Tao and Thoma in the Moment of Bloom banner that has arrived in the second phase of the 2.2 update. Both Pyro Polearm characters work brilliantly together, and are luckily featured in the same banner.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
