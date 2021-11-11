Top 5 hidden achievements in Genshin Impact 2.2 (November 2021)

Hidden achievements are one way for players to get free Primogems, and Genshin Impact 2.2 has a few different ways that players might have missed.

Genshin Impact 2.3 is right around the corner. Once it goes live, it will bring some new achievements and other goodies for players to get. Until that happens, Travelers should get all of the Genshin Impact 2.2 hidden achievements.

They're different from regular achievements in that the player isn't told in-game how to acquire them beforehand. The ones in Genshin Impact 2.2 are mostly obscure, especially since they tend to involve some lengthy quests on Tsurumi Island.

Top 5 hidden achievements in Genshin Impact 2.2 that players need to watch out for

5) Moshiri Kara

There is a one-time domain on Moshiri Kara that Genshin Impact players can access. However, it's a domain that doesn't immediately show up to the player. Unlocking it is a hidden achievement, which means there are some hoops to jump through before entering the domain.

This Genshin Impact 2.2 hidden achievement is aptly named Moshiri Kara, as it involves unlocking the domain of the same name. To do this, players must complete three puzzles on the island:

Destroying six Exploding Barrels in 180 seconds. Eliminate two Thunderhelm Lawachurls in 80 seconds. Obtain nine Electro Particles in 180 seconds.

4) Seven Letters

Puzzles tend to frustrate or confuse players. Worst of all, this Genshin Impact 2.2 hidden achievement is one of the longer puzzles to do. It involves seven Stone Slate puzzles where players must remember a specific order.

Before they can attempt it, they must acquire the 'Peculiar Pinion'. To get that gadget, one must do Octave of the Maushiro. One of its prerequisites involves the player waiting one real-life day, so it's not a hidden achievement that players can farm right away.

3) Thunderbird's Lineage

If players enjoyed doing the seven Stone Slate puzzles, they might also like doing nine more puzzles related to these Mysterious Carvings. There is a wide assortment of puzzle types there, such as lighting up all the cubes, Electro Totems, and rotational cubes.

It can be a time-consuming Genshin Impact 2.2 hidden achievement to unlock, but it feels satisfying once a player gets it.

2) A Tale of Two Cities

Essentially, the player uses the Peculiar Pinion to open up four walls with a bird design on them. The concept is easy, but this Genshin Impact 2.2 hidden achievement stands out because it ties into another hidden achievement.

Guessing Game involves the player solving torch puzzles, including one behind one of those walls. The Saga of Mr. Forgetful also consists of this area, so players gain more for attempting this hidden achievement than average.

1) Lovely Sights, Further Than the Eye Can See

This hidden achievement is technically a two-in-one package deal. Attempting to do this one will involve the player completing White's Illusion beforehand. White's Illusion consists of the player talking to any of the ghosts.

To do this, Travelers must have completed The Sun-Wheel and Mt. Kanna quest. It's the final part of the Through the Mists quest series, which involves the player waiting a few real-life days to proceed.

The 'Lovely Sights, Further Than the Eye Can See' hidden achievement ups the ante even further. The Abe portion involves the player waiting 48 hours. Thus, it's the most time-consuming hidden achievement in Genshin Impact 2.2 and one most players are bound to skip.

