Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream date, start time, and link for watching

Genshin Impact will release version 2.3 in just under two weeks, and soon, a special livestream will preview some upcoming content.

Genshin Impact recently announced the 2.3 livestream, telling gamers when and where to watch the program. Past livestreams have revealed new banners and limited-time events, and gamers can expect the same from this one.

Genshin Impact has already hinted at a Geo-focused patch, but players will have to check out the program for more details.

When is the Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream?

Genshin Impact will hold its 2.3 livestream on Friday, November 12 at 7:00 AM (UTC -5). In other time zones, the livestream will begin at these times:

China: November 12, 8:00 PM (CST)

India: November 12, 5:30 PM (IST)

Japan: November 12, 9:00 PM (JST)

UK: November 12, 12:00 PM (GMT)

USA: November 12, 7:00 AM (EST)

Past update livestreams have mostly lasted 40 minutes to an hour, and players can likely expect a similar timeframe for the 2.3 program. This time, the commentary team will go over plenty of future content while playing video previews.

Where to watch the Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream

Gamers can tune into the version 2.3 livestream by visiting the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel when the program airs. For those who plan to watch the show live, the Twitch page is linked here.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

#GenshinImpact The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/11/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

Genshin Impact players can assume that the 2.3 livestream will reveal the update's new characters, which are probably Gorou and Itto. The former is likely a 4-star bow user, while Itto should be a 5-star. Both are expected to have Geo Visions.

Rumors have also pointed to an Albedo rerun, and his chibi on the announcement above is a good indicator. Apart from the character banners, the livestream may reveal any new weapons, events, or features in the update.

Genshin Impact fans who are curious about future content should tune into the livestream if they can. For gamers who can't make it, the livestream may also be uploaded to Genshin Impact's YouTube channel after it has aired.

Edited by R. Elahi