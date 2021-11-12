Genshin Impact fans suspect Chris Hackney might be the voice actor of Itto or Gorou

Genshin Impact version 2.3 is set to go live in just a few days’ time, and the upcoming Geo characters of Itto and Gorou are quite highly anticipated by the community.

While not much is known about the upcoming characters, it’s expected that in the 2.3 Livestream event, miHoYo will finally showcase some of their abilities, playstyles, and even reveal the voice actors across each language.

And speaking of VAs, the Genshin Impact community are currently suspecting that perhaps Christopher Hackney will be tasked with bringing either Itto or Garou to life in the game's English version.

Will Chris Hackney be voicing Itto or Gorou in Genshin Impact?

In a recent Reddit post, a player highlights a very suspicious reply by the voice actor to Zach Aguilar’s retweet of the Genshin Impact Livestream event announcement.

Chris Hackney commenting, “Never heard of this. What’s it about?” has sparked a lot of speculation in the fandom where many players are certain that he will be one of the VAs revealed during the Livestream event.

However, there is another section of the community that feels Chris is probably trolling, as he is often known for baiting fanbases.

Community reactions to Chris Hackney's rumored arrival in Genshin Impact

While it’s not certain if Chris Hackney will be added to the roster of VAs in Genshin Impact, community members find his conversation with Aether’s voice actor Zach Aguilar quite suspicious.

Over the span of his career, Chris Hackney has worked in many anime series, some of the more popular ones being, Hunter x Hunter, Vinland Saga, Baki, and The Eight Son? That Can’t Be Right!

Another fan theory suggests that as Chris Hackney was the voice behind Illumi Zoldyck in Hunter x Hunter, there is a high probability of him being the next Genshin Impact VA, as the English voices for Hisoka and Killua Zoldyck from the anime are already in the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While it’s quite a fun speculation to play around with, there is not much weight behind it, and perhaps fans will get to know a bit more about who Itto and Gorou’s voice actors are during the Livestream event that is scheduled to go live tomorrow at 7.00am (UTC-5).

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul