Genshin Impact 2.3 Livestream date and time officially revealed

With version 2.2 well into the Hu Tao banner, Genshin Impact fans are quite excited about the next major update.

Genshin Impact version 2.3 will be bringing the 'Geo Trio' of Albedo, Itto, and Gorou. However, as miHoYo’s custom dictates, the version update will be preceded by a special Livestream program.

In a recent tweet, the developers have finally revealed the time and date for the Livestream event. The program will be taking place in just a couple of days.

The Genshin Impact 2.3 Livestream event will be going live on 12/11/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5), and fans will be able to catch the show on the game’s official Twitch channel.

This will also be the first time that players get to watch Itto and Gorou in action as playable characters, making version 2.3 one of the most anticipated updates of the month.

What to expect from Genshin Impact's 2.3 Livestream event?

As mentioned before, the Gensin Impact 2.3 Livestream event will finally reveal Itto and Gorou as playable characters and even show off some of their movesets and gameplay.

Additionally, some leaks might also be confirmed. And apart from the 'Geo Trio,' miHoYo might opt to reveal a few more details on what fans can expect in version 2.4 as well.

As these Livestream events also double as patch overviews, upcoming events, banners, weapons, and artifacts will also be something that the developers choose to reveal and talk about.

Itto and Gorou’s voice actors will be involved during the event as well, giving the players a chance to connect more with the people who have brought these characters to life.

When it comes to the events, the Genshin Impact 2.3 Livestream program is expected to put some emphasis on the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event. miHoYo can choose to reveal some minor features regarding it, just to get the community a bit more hyped about the upcoming update.

Edited by Shaheen Banu