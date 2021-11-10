Top 5 things to expect from Genshin Impact 2.3 Livestream

Genshin Impact 2.3's livestream is coming up soon, and players will get a look at tons of new content. The game's update livestreams always reveal a lot about what's coming next, and fans have a lot to look forward to.

As usual, new characters will be revealed, along with new quests. Players also have unique events on the way, as well as two new sets of artifacts to learn about. With the arrival of some powerful weapons and a huge new boss to take down, fans definitely won't want to miss the 2.3 livestream.

Genshin Impact 2.3: 5 things to look forward to during the livestream

With the Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream speculated to occur between 11 and 14 November 2021, fans don't have much longer to wait. This livestream looks to preview content from the new update, similar to previous update streams.

Here are five things that players should keep an eye out for during this livestream.

5) New events

Genshin Impact 2.3 will include new events like Shadows Amidst Snowstorms. The event is set to take players back to Dragonspine and even includes a cute snowman that they can level up.

Progressing through this event will also reward them with a powerful 4-star weapon and plenty of Primogems, so learning about it in advance will be wise. There are likely to be several more upcoming events shown off during the livestream, giving players a heads up on what's ahead.

4) New codes

Many players tune into the livestreams to grab the free Primogem codes. The upcoming Genshin Impact 2.3 stream will likely have three as usual for fans to use.

These codes are always a great reward for showing up, and most won't want to miss out on easy gifts. Once these codes are released, they can check back on Sportskeeda to see a compiled list.

3) New bosses

Players will likely get their first look at two new bosses coming during this update. The Golden Wolflord will be a world boss, dropping resources needed to ascend Arataki Itto, and will pose a serious threat to teams without healing.

This giant Rifthound is a powerful foe and was recently nerfed so that melee-focused teams would have a better chance. Fans will need to take it down plenty of times if they plan on summoning for Itto.

The second boss is a giant Fell Whopperflower set to appear during the Dragonspine event. This boss probably won't last forever, so learning how to take it down fast is a great reason to tune into the stream.

2) New weapons

The Redhorn Stonethresher is an amazing Defense-focused Claymore that players can grab during the 2.3 update. It will likely be shown off during the livestream as it is a uniquely powerful choice for Arataki Itto.

With some insane Crit DMG stats and defense boosts, fans will likely want to grab it if they plan on summoning for Itto. Players will also get their first official look at Albedo's new signature 4-star weapon, the Cinnabar Spindle.

This sword is also focused on boosting Defense, giving both of these characters a great option.

1) New characters

The Genshin Impact 2.3 update looks to be pretty Geo focused, with a full lineup of Geo characters. With Albedo receiving his first rerun and the release of Arataki Itto and Gorou, the Geo element is getting some huge buffs.

Fans who have been waiting for a powerful Geo 5-star DPS will definitely want to see Itto in action. These characters complement each other incredibly well, and will make an excellent Geo centric team.

Genshin Impact 2.3 has a ton to offer and fans won't want to miss out on this upcoming livestream.

