Is Zenitsu the fastest Demon Slayer?

The Demon Slayer fanbase has been asking a lot of questions regarding the characters’ powers and abilities. This series has provided a huge array of characters, each differing in physical abilities and the techniques they use. Zenitsu is a fan-favorite and fans are wondering if he is the fastest demon slayer in the series.

In terms of speed, there are three characters who are top-tier and are great when it comes to combat as well. This article aims to provide some clarity on who the fastest character in the series is.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga series.

Demon Slayer: Who is the fastest character in the series?

Before we dive right into the topic, it is important to understand that speed comes in many forms. The series' fanbook offers a ranked list of Hashiras’ speeds while running. However, this article aims to compare the speeds of characters while engaging in combat and will therefore assess the speed of attacks and techniques used.

Zenitsu Agatsuma is a member of the Demon Slayer Corps who is a wielder of the Thunder Breathing Style. While he is ridiculously fast for someone who’s human, he isn’t necessarily the strongest character in the series.

The first candidate that comes to one’s mind is Yoriichi Tsukiguni. This man was able to overwhelm Muzan in his prime. One must be extremely powerful and fast in order to keep up with the Demon King.

However, this is speculative as the series doesn’t employ metrics to clearly assess one’s speed and powers. Among the current generation members, Shinobu and Zenitsu are the fastest characters in the series.

According to the Upper Moon 2, Shinobu was the fastest opponent he had faced and was unable to react to her attacks due to its speed. If we were to compare the base speeds of both Zenitsu and Shinobu, the2 would be faster.

But, comparing the two characters in their best forms, Zenitsu might be just a tad bit faster owing to his Godspeed move. But the problem with this technique is that he can only use it twice in a row before his legs snap.

Additionally, Thunder Breathing Style is such that the user focuses on utilizing blinding speeds in their moves that imitate lightning. The users of this particular breathing style are blisteringly fast, and Zenitsu is someone who was trained by a former Thunder Hashira.

Zenitsu's speed shocked his senior, who too was a wielder of Thunder Breathing Style. He turned into a demon and his physical abilities were enhanced drastically. Despite that, Kaigaku couldn't react when Zenitsu used his seventh form.

