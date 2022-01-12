Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, spoilers and more

Demon Slayer is one of the most trending and popular shonen anime series as of now. The Entertainment District arc is one of the most anticipated story arcs since it introduces Tengen Uzui, who happens to be the Sound Hashira.

The arc is well underway; members of the Demon Slayer Corps have located Daki and are engaging in combat. Fans eagerly await the release of the next chapter, as it will feature Nezuko in her new transformation that has enhanced her power significantly.

Here’s everything we know about the Entertainment District arc episode 7 of Demon Slayer.

Disclaimer: The last section of this article contains spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 7 release details

Demon Slayer’s upcoming episode will release on January 16, 2022. The latest episodes of the Entertainment District arc will be available on Netflix. Other than Netflix, the episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

Eastern Time: 10:45 AM

Central Time: 9:45 AM

Pacific Time: 7:45 AM

Indian Time: 9:15 PM

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 6 recap

Episode 6 continued the fight between Daki and Tanjiro. Tanjiro was exhausted during the fight. To make things worse, Daki’s Obi merged with her after escaping the tunnel where the Hashira and the rest of the squad were present. Daki went through a transformation that significantly enhanced her physical abilities.

Tanjiro used consecutive moves from the Breath of the Sun and almost succeeded in killing the demon, but his breathing went out of control and he collapsed on the floor. Nezuko saved Tanjiro and transformed into a stronger version of herself, which increased her regeneration rate and improved her physical and combat abilities.

Spoilers from the upcoming episode

The series will continue the next episode by adapting chapter 84 of the manga. In that chapter, Nezuko continues to fight Daki and uses her Blood Demon Art. While Nezuko defeats Daki momentarily, she is drawn towards the blood of a human being. Nezuko does not have the self-control she usually possesses, but luckily, Tanjiro keeps her away from the injured human.

Daki is extremely annoyed since she is hurt and her regeneration rate has slowed down. Just when things seem bleak, Tenegen Uzui makes it to the scene.

