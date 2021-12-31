How does Shinobu die in Demon Slayer?

Being such a popular series, it makes sense that Demon Slayer has so many fan favorite characters. While most love is consolidated to the main cast of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, some Hashira do receive this love, too.

Caution: This article contains spoilers!

Shinobu Kocho is one such Hashira, being beloved by fans for her happy demeanor and incredibly lethal poison skills. While not as physically intimidating as other Hashira in Demon Slayer, she certainly has the skills to hold that title.

Unfortunately, this love has led many fans to question her status at the end of Demon Slayer. Tragically, anime-only fans may be getting more than they bargained for by looking for an answer to this question.

WARNING: DEMON SLAYER ANIME AND LATE MANGA SPOILERS BELOW

Shinobu Kocho’s death in Demon Slayer may be more upsetting than diehard Shinobu fans anticipated

Infinity Castle arc

During Demon Slayer’s penultimate arc, the Infinity Castle arc, Shinobu Kocho confronts her sister's killer, Doma. Doma is the Upper Moon Rank Two demon of the Twelve Kizuki, second only to Kokushibo and Muzan themselves.

The battle begins with Shinobu appearing as if Doma is consuming his female followers. Shinobu tries to save one of the followers, but unfortunately is too late, as she dies in her arms. Shinobu then begins to show her rage, especially after confronting Doma about her sister and having Doma mock her death.

Shinobu then stabs Doma’s left eye before dodging one of the Demon’s attacks. The two go back and forth in actions and words, with Doma realizing Shinobu is the poison specialist he’s heard about. Shinobu is disappointed to learn Doma prepared himself for her poison after her battle with Rui’s sister, and Doma is thus able to render her poison non-lethal.

Not only is Shinobu’s poison nullified, but it even begins healing Doma once broken down sufficiently. As a result, Shinobu pins her hopes on injecting Doma with such a large dose of poison that he can’t break it down. Shinobu successfully hits him, but her ribs and collarbone are cut in the process, as well as a lung punctured in return.

Muichiro Tokito | Mist Hashira @ur_domaa The amount of Wisteria poison in Shinobu's body was originally stated to be seven hundred times the lethal amount to kill a demon in Volume Edition. The amount of Wisteria poison in Shinobu's body was originally stated to be seven hundred times the lethal amount to kill a demon in Volume Edition. https://t.co/IutsxWvGHB

Shinobu musters strength for one final attack, successfully stabbing Doma through his neck with a poison strike. Shinobu triumphantly relaxes as Doma seemingly begins to die from the poison. However, Doma almost instantly recovers and bear hugs the Hashira, absorbing Shinobu into himself and eventually killing her.

In summation

Fan favorite character Shinobu Kocho has an incredibly tragic and untimely death in Demon Slayer’s penultimate arc. The Insect Hashira goes after Doma in an attempt to avenge her sister and fellow Demon Slayer, yet tragically falls short of the mark.

Also Read Article Continues below

While Demon Slayer has many sad and touching deaths, Shinobu’s is somewhat more biting than others. Whether it's from her desire to avenge her sister or from her unbridled rage and true personality being revealed, Shinobu’s struggle is incredibly painful to watch.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider