Can Zentisu ever fight without sleeping in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer is a popular shonen anime and manga series that is well-known for creating a good set of characters. One character that is loved by the entire fanbase is Zenitsu Agatsuma. This young man is a part of the Demon Slayer Corps and wields the Thunder Breathing Style.

When introduced to the show, he could only fight when unconscious. Therefore, fans want to understand if Zenitsu can fight while fully conscious. This article aims to clarify whether Zenitsu can fight while being mindful.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga.

Exploring Zenitsu's fighting abilities in Demon Slayer

Zenitsu Agatsuma is a part of the Demon Slayer Corps who the previous Thunder Hashira trained. Zenitsu is a skilled and able member of the organization but gets easily scared when facing demons. But as the series continues, we watch him grow as he eventually overcomes his fear of demons and fights them head-on.

Zenitsu has perfected the first form only and is seen performing it only when he’s unconscious. But the manga shows that he can fight without fainting or going unconscious. Later in the manga, Zenitsu fights an Upper Moon 6 demon named Kaigaku. He was Zenitsu’s senior and wielded the Thunder Breathing Style. During that fight, Zenitsu was conscious the whole time.

Jordan ⚡️ @thvnderfamily 31. the “peach scene” happened shortly after kaigaku got back from his Final Selection. zenitsu had gone out to congratulate kaigaku on passing (and to maybe have 1 good moment together before kai left to be a demon slayer permanently),, but it turned out like That 31. the “peach scene” happened shortly after kaigaku got back from his Final Selection. zenitsu had gone out to congratulate kaigaku on passing (and to maybe have 1 good moment together before kai left to be a demon slayer permanently),, but it turned out like That 😔 https://t.co/BoEiBanl8E

He was nothing like what had been shown during the initial few chapters of the series. His master had committed seppuku and this anger fueled him during that fight. Not only that, but Zenitsu also managed to create a seventh form called the Flaming Thunder God, which was used to decapitate his head, killing the demon in an instant.

Zenitsu performing Flaming Thunder God (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

To sum it up, it is possible for Zenitsu to fight without fainting and it has been shown clearly in the manga. While he only perfected the first form, he trained hard enough to create a new form that didn’t exist before. During the series, he has grown significantly and has become a demon slayer strong enough for a teacher to be proud of.

