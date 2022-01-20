Is Zenitsu in love with Nezuko in Demon Slayer?

Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slayer is arguably one of the most beloved characters in the series. Fans love him for his personality and his skills when it comes to battling strong demons. Despite his lack of courage, he doesn’t shy away from expressing his admiration for Nezuko Kamado.

It’s quite funny because most shonen anime characters can be the bravest bunch of people (who can save the world from the biggest of threats), but they cannot always muster the courage to confess their love. However, Zenitsu is not one of these characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoiler from the manga!

Demon Slayer: About Zenitsu Agatsuma and his feelings for Nezuko Kamado

It would be a blatant understatement to say that Zenitsu likes Nezuko Kamado. He never misses an opportunity to try and have a conversation with Nezuko, which can be quite tricky, given the fact that she is a demon who cannot converse with humans. Therefore, it is quite one-sided and Nezuko running away from Zenitsu is proof of that.

Every time Nezuko steps out of her box in Zenitsu’s presence, he instantly screams her name out and starts running behind her while Nezuko runs away from him. Unfortunately, neither the anime nor the manga explores the relationship between the two. But, the final chapter of Demon Slayer features certain characters in modern-day Japan. While it has not been explicitly mentioned, it is understood that these characters are reincarnations of the existing characters.

Yoshiteru Agatsuma and Toko Agatsuma are siblings that look very similar to Zenitsu and Nezuko respectively. Therefore, it is safe to assume that Zenitsu and Nezuko end up together and have kids in the future. This is proof that Zenitsu loved Nezuko and she too came to love him at some point in time.

Yoshiteru and Toko Agatsuma (Images via Koyoharu Gotouge)

It is difficult to assume that Zenitsu loved Nezuko from the very beginning, since the two characters barely had any form of interaction. It would be more apt to call it an infatuation and not love. Still, things clearly change in the future and the two characters end up loving each other, which can be inferred from the last chapter of Demon Slayer titled “Life Shining Across The Years.”

