Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc episode 8 release date and time, where to watch and more

Episode 7 of the Entertainment District arc in Demon Slayer gave fans enough reasons to be hyped as Daki’s sibling was finally introduced towards the end. This was one of the most anticipated arcs in the series, as it features the Sound Hashira taking on Upper Moon 6 demons, Gyutaro and Daki.

The upcoming episode will be released in a few days. Here’s everything we know about the eighth episode of the Entertainment District arc in Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer: Upcoming episode’s release details

Demon Slayer maintains a weekly release schedule for the current arc and releases its episodes every Sunday. Episode 8 of the Entertainment District arc will be released on January 23, 2022. The latest episodes of the series will be available on multiple streaming platforms such as Netflix, Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Since the series maintains a strict release schedule, it is unlikely that the release times will change. The release times for the various regions are mentioned below:

Indian Time: 9:15 PM

Eastern Time: 10:45 AM

Pacific Time: 7:45 AM

Central Time: 9:45 AM

Entertainment District arc episode 7 recap

The episode began by continuing the fight between Daki and Nezuko after she underwent a new transformation. While Nezuko was clearly overwhelming Daki, she lost control of herself and almost ended up hurting a human. Tanjiro had to intervene since he promised Nezuko would not hurt humans.

Tanjiro used the sheath as a muzzle and held her in place. Moments later, Daki made it back and things seemed bleak. Tanjiro had to hold Nezuko in place, protect the civilians around him, and battle Daki simultaneously.

But Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira, made it just in time to fight against the Upper Moon 6. He advised Tanjiro to sing Nezuko a lullaby and put her to sleep.

Tanjiro struggled and sang her the same lullaby that her mother used to sing. Nezuko burst out in tears and went back to her old self. Shortly after, Nezuko closed her eyes and fell asleep as Tanjiro sighed in relief.

Soon, Zenitsu and Inosuke caught up and offered assistance to Tengen Uzui. Despite beheading Daki, the demon spoke and retained her motor control. That’s when her sibling Gyutaro emerged from her body and helped Daki heal her injuries.

Also Read Article Continues below

Towards the end of the episode, Gyutaro displayed his abilities by hardening his blood and creating sickle-like weapons to kill the Hashira.

Edited by Saman