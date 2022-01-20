3 most powerful Breathing Techniques in Demon Slayer and (3 that are weak)

To eradicate fast, powerful demons and use Blood Demon Art to wreak havoc upon human lives, a Demon Slayer should be a step ahead of them with their Breathing Techniques, which is a swordsmanship technique that is only taught and practiced by Demon Slayer corps. All Breathing Styles are derived from Sun Breathing, the foundation of other techniques created by Yoriichi Tsukiguni.

The Breathing Styles represent the users’ personalities: Water, Wind, Flame, Thunder, and Stone, while others branched out of these: Serpent, Mist, Insect, Flower, and Love.

Each Breathing Technique has several forms that vary in power and speed. As there is no doubt that the Sun Breathing Technique would always be the superior of all, some don’t lack behind either.

Three powerful Breathing Techniques in Demon Slayer

1) Thirteenth Form – Sun Breathing

Sun Breathing is the foundation of the Breathing Techniques in Demon Slayer and the five main Techniques: Wind, Water, Flame, Stone, and Thunder are Branched out of it.

The Sun Breathing, the prime swordsmanship technique, is more powerful and dominant. Tanjiro created the Thirteenth Form of Sun Breathing with the sole purpose of defeating Muzan Kibutsuji. This Technique is the amalgamation of all previous twelve forms performed rapidly in a repetitive sequence with precision.

2) Sixteenth Form: Moonbow, Half Moon - Moon Breathing

Apart from all the Five Main Breathing Techniques, Moon Breathing is also branched out of Sun Breathing. Kokushibo, Upper-Rank One, is the only Known user of this technique. Despite being inferior to Sun Breathing, it is stronger than other Breathing Techniques.

Moonbow, Half Moon is performed by the multi-bladed katana created out of Kokushibo’s flesh, with a single swing, it releases multiple crescent-shaped blades downwards.

3) Fourth Form: Volcanic Rock, Rapid Conquest – Stone Breathing

Stone Breathing is considered one of the hardest techniques learned by a fellow aspiring Demon Slayer. This Breathing Technique requires the user to be calm, resilient, and abnormal in strength.

Gyomie Himejima is the only known user of this technique and also he’s the powerful Hashira in the Demon Slayer Corps. The Volcanic Rock-Rapid Conquest is performed with a Nichirin Flailed Spike and Axe, attacking a wide area.

Three Breathing Techniques that are weak in Demon Slayer

1) Eleventh Fang: Sudden Throwing Strike – Beast Breathing

Branched out of Wind Breathing, Beast Breathing focuses on mimicking the patterns of wild animals by imitating and reflecting the moves like a beast. The user of the Beast Breathing reciprocates like a wild animal in combat with movements, senses, and attack. Instead of the term.

This Technique was created and self-taught by Inosuke Hashibira himself. Sudden Throwing Strikes of the Eleventh Form focuses on throwing the dual-wielded Nichirin swords onto the enemy in a spinning motion like a trajectory.

2) First Form: Thunderclap and Flash - Thunder Breathing

Thunder Breathing Technique in Demon Slayer focuses on eliminating foes with swift strikes, as the user of this Technique moves at a blinding pace. By Zenitsu Agatsuma’s combat stance, it is clear that Thunder Breathing focuses on channeling strength to the user’s leg, which would result in increased mobility.

By performing Thunderclap and Flash, the user decapitates his enemy by rushing towards him at a blinding speed. Despite knowing the only form in Thunder Breathing, Zenitsu can amplify it to Sixfold, Eightfold, and Godspeed.

3) Tenth Form: Constant Flux – Water Breathing

Water Breathing Technique mimics water by imitating its movements. The user of this technique focuses on reflecting their strikes like the flow of the water. Like other breathing techniques in Demon Slayer, Water Breathing also depends on how the user can cultivate and enhance immensely.

Constant Flux is performed in a continuous rotational pattern, ultimately taking the form of a water dragon, increasing the power with each swing.

