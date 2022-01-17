Why is Nezuko immune to sunlight in Demon Slayer?

Note: This article contains Demon Slayer anime and manga spoilers.

Demon Slayer is the most popular anime right now, with millions of fans around the globe. With its intriguing plot, fascinating characters, witty moments, and intense, action-packed visuals, it has stolen everyone’s heart.

The story follows protagonist Tanjiro Kamado, who sets on a quest to eradicate all demons from the face of the earth. Apart from Tanjiro, the show centers on his younger sister Nezuko Kamado, turned into a demon by Muzan Kibutsuji.

Demons are incapable of walking out in broad daylight because the sunlight will burn them into the ashes. However, Nezuko has immunity against the sun, so she was given the name “The Chosen Demon”.

Nezuko and sunlight in Demon Slayer

While there is no specific reason, multiple theories attempt to uncover her immunity to sunlight. However, the Kamado family isn’t related to Yoriichi Tsukiguni, the first Demon Slayer and creator of the Sun Breathing technique. However, they’ve been using the Sun Breathing within a ritual ceremony practiced every new year.

This might be why Nezuko’s Blood Demon Art is a fire type, showing her connection with the Sun Breathing users’ lineage.

Moreover, Nezuko, despite being a demon, never devoured any human beings and is the only demon surviving and thriving without consuming human blood.

As shown in the battle with Upper Rank 4 Demon Hantengu in Chapter 126 of Demon Slayer, Nezuko was entirely exposed to the sun, and although this would’ve killed her, she could resist the sunlight.

However, she wasn’t immune to the sunlight initially, as she got burned badly at first. So, in conclusion, her coming from a Sun Breathing user’s lineage and not relying on human substance are perhaps the reasons for her immunity.

Hence, Muzan was searching for the Blue Spider Lilly, a flower that was a crucial ingredient in the medicine used by the doctor who saved his life. He was also looking for a perfect human vessel that he could turn into a demon with the possibility of them being immune to the sun’s exposure so that he could devour them and finish the last puzzle of perfection.

Nezuko is the only demon apart from Tamayo who is not under the control of Muzan Kibutsuji. Meanwhile, the Upper Moon Demons, including other minion demons, are prohibited from speaking of him to the enemies.

Muzan knows everything about the demons he created, how they observe, experience, and hear. Even their thoughts can’t escape his grasp. This significant advantage gives Nezuko the upper hand, making her a lot stronger than other demons.

