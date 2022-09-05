5 Naruto characters who live for violence (& 5 who are pacifists)

The cruel and unforgiving Shinobi World of Naruto was the perfect environment for aggressive individuals to unleash their most violent desires. We saw many characters who thrived around chaos and destruction, oftentimes creating it themselves only for their sick enjoyment. Others believed violence to be the only answer to the world's problems.

However, not every Shinobi must enjoy killing and fighting to be effective at their job. Many of the most prominent ninjas in the series had a strict pacifist code, only using violence as their last choice.

In this list, we will talk about five Naruto characters who loved violence and five who would rather have a civil discussion.

Kakuzu and 4 other Naruto characters who prefered violence

1) Hidan

Hidan as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Most religions are based on the idea of obtaining spiritual enlightenment via a peaceful life. Hidan’s religion, on the other hand, asked him to be as violent and ruthless as possible to keep his immortality. Because of this, he dedicated his life to killing all the opponents that dared face him without a hint of remorse.

Hidan was also a hot-headed individual who allowed his emotions to get the best of him, prompting him to fight even those he considered comrades. Even before being buried alive, Hidan’s only thought was to get his revenge against Shikamaru one day.

2) Jugo (Sage Mode)

Jugo's sage mode as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Jugo is usually a calm and kind young man, whenever his Kekkei Genkai activates, he turns into a completely different person. His clan’s Kekkei Genkai allows him to absorb Nature Chakra subconsciously, which gives him a massive boost in power but makes him an aggressive and unstoppable monster.

Jugo’s Sage Mode can only think about killing and destroying everything around him. Not even his allies are safe when he enters this mode, as his desire to kill makes it impossible to distinguish between friends and foes.

3) A

A attacking Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Due to the era in which he grew up and his father’s harsh training, A was raised believing that strength and violence were the only ways to prove your worth. After becoming the Fourth Raikage, he made sure that all the Shinobi of Kumogakure thought the same way as him by making them train under the harshest conditions.

Sadly, A was also an extremely stubborn man who often relied on aggression and intimidation to get his way. He became a more understanding person the more time he spent with Naruto and Bee, although he never let go of his idea of strength being the most important value of an individual.

4) Kakuzu

Kakuzu as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Like his partner Hidan, Kakuzu was also a person motivated by the desire to hurt and end the lives of others. Nonetheless, Kakuzu was also driven by money, so he found a job that would combine his two passions, bounty hunting. His violent nature was born after being betrayed by his village following his defeat at the hands of the First Hokage.

The treachery of his village caused Kakuzu to start believing that no one was worthy of his trust, so he needed to become stronger and more aggressive to protect himself. These ideals were reflected in his most iconic technique, stealing the hearts of others and using his thread-like body to make the hearts his own.

5) Danzo Shimura

For Danzo, the strength of a village resided in how destructive and aggressive its Shinobis were. This is what led to the creation of his elite army ROOT, a special ANBU group made up of only the most ruthless and heartless ninjas in Konoha. He was constantly looking for ways to become a more effective killer, without any care for the people he would hurt along the way.

His violent ways and obsession with power made him commit some of the worst crimes the Shinobi World has ever seen. Not only did Danzo try to have the Third Hokage killed, but he was also the sole person responsible for the Uchiha massacre, something which he was extremely proud of.

Minato and 4 other Naruto characters who hated violence

1) Hinata Hyuga

Hinata as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Unlike most Kunoichi in her generation, who tend to be hot-headed and aggressive, Hinata has always been a calm and kind person. She had an aversion to violence, to the point where she refused to fight her little sister Hanabi during sparring matches. This caused her father, Hiashi, to consider her a failure for most of her life.

However, when the situation called for it, Hinata did not shy away from showing how powerful she was. If her loved ones were in danger, Hinata would leave behind her pacifist ways to save them, no matter who the opponent may have been.

2) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Regardless of his reputation as a coldhearted murderer, Itachi was one of the least violent Shinobi in Naruto. Before being manipulated by Danzo to kill his family, Itachi spared the lives of as many people as possible, as he firmly believed that life is precious. Even during his time at ANBU, Itachi was known as one of the softest elite ninjas in the force.

Itachi liked to rely on his Sharingan and the Genjutsu, using his ocular power to avoid fighting as much as he could. During his time as a member of Akatsuki, Itachi was most likely the least violent and aggressive member of the organization, even though he was considered one of the strongest.

3) Minato Namikaze

The Third Great Shinobi War was an event that caused the appearance of some of the most ruthless ninjas in the world of Naruto. Yet, it was also when Minato proved that not every enemy had to die for a village to win against them. Using his Flying Thunder God Technique, Minato was able to bypass enemy defenses and defeat them in seconds, without the need to kill.

Later in life, he became the Fourth Hokage, ruling over Konoha with a big heart and the desire to keep the peace between the Elemental Nations. Minato grew up hearing stories about a hero who would someday unite the Shinobi World, as told by Jiraiya. This helped him grow into the powerful but peaceful man we briefly saw in the series.

4) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hashirama was born in a world where war and death were things everyone had to experience from an early age. Yet, Hashirama never allowed this reality to get to him, as he always made sure to stay the same kind and peace-loving person he was born as. Even as his family harbored hatred towards the Uchiha clan, Hashirama tried to make the two families reach an agreement.

After Konoha was created, Hashirama did everything he could to maintain the peace he and Madara worked so hard to achieve. When he got hold of the Bijuu, he decided to distribute them equally amongst the other villages to give them a form of protection.

5) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Hiruzen as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being known as the God of Shinobi, Hiruzen hardly ever resorted to fights to solve his problems. He was probably the most passive and peaceful Hokage Konoha has ever had, spreading his message of peace with every new generation. Hiruzen hated fighting so much that he forgave his old friend Danzo after he tried to have him killed.

Yet, Hiruzen could often allow his desire for peace to blind him to reality. He confused pacifism with passiveness more than once, causing Konoha to suffer due to his inaction. Because of Hiruzen’s indecision, the Uchiha clan was massacred, and Naruto grew up being hated by the people of Konoha.

Final thoughts

Naruto may not be a pacifist but he enjoys peace (Image via Studio Pierrot)

No matter where they were born, every Naruto character was conceived with certain personality traits. This means that every character is different from the rest, which is why the show has such a vast and amazing cast. With so many characters, some were bound to be ruled by a desire to destroy and kill, like many individuals we saw in the show.

Nonetheless, it also means that some would have been born with a genuine desire to protect the fragile peace of the world they inhabited. This maintained a balance inside the Shinobi World, although it would also be the source of some of the greatest problems the series had.

