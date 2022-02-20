10 strongest Uchiha clan members in Naruto, ranked

The Uchiha clan is regarded as one of the strongest clans of Konoha in Naruto. They are known for their Sharingan and extraordinary Ninjutsu prowess. Uchihas are the descendants of Indra Otsutsuki and have inherited immense chakra from him.

One fated day, the entire clan gets annihilated by Itachi Uchiha, leaving his younger brother Sasuke, who becomes the last breathing member of his clan. The Uchiha clan has produced exceptional shinobis with abnormal powers for ages. Their combat-oriented skills and their Sharingan inflict fear upon their enemies.

Ranking members of the Uchiha clan in Naruto

10) Sarada

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the anime Boruto: Naruto Next Generations(Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sarada is the daughter of Sasuke and Sakura. She possesses her mother’s brute strength and her father’s keen intellect. Sarada is a good combatant with her specialty in using shuriken and also holds proficiency in medical ninjutsu.

She awakened Sharingan at the age of eleven, out of excitement for meeting her father, whom she hadn’t seen for years. With Sharingan, she can also cast Genjutsu at her disposal.

9) Kagami

Kagami Uchiha as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kagami was a former jonin of Konoha, who served under the leadership of the second Hokage, Tobirama Senju in Naruto. He never let himself be consumed by the “Curse of Hatred.”

Kagami was one of the six chosen people under the command of Tobirama alongside his compadres Danzo Shimura and Hiruzen Sarutobi. He was the ancestor of Shisui Uchiha.

8) Izuna

Izuna Uchiha as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Izuna was the younger brother of Madara Uchiha in Naruto. He was devoted to his clan and worked hard to protect it at any cost. He was proficient in his Fire Release as well as capable of performing the Great Fireball Technique.

Izuna became a victim to the “Curse of Hatred,” and while dying, his last word to Madara was to not fall for Hashirama’s truce proposal. He was equal in strength alongside his brother, before Madara acquired Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan.

7) Tajima

Tajima Uchiha as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tajima was the father of Madara and Izuna Uchiha. Although he was the father of five children, he lost three of them in the battle against Senju. Being a father of Madara, it can be assumed how powerful he was during the warring states period. Tajima was capable of fighting his rival, Butsuma Senju, on equal grounds.

6) Fugaku

Fugaku Uchiha as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fugaku was the father of Sasuke and Itachi Uchiha in Naruto. He was the head of the Uchiha clan and was feared among the other nations with his renowned moniker “Wicked eye Fugaku.” His capabilities were considered to be akin to the likes of Minato Namikaze and the Sannin.

Fugaku was confident enough to subdue the Nine-Tails with only his Sharingan. He was considered to be a deserving candidate for the delegation of the fourth Hokage, but Hiruzen chose Minato to be the one.

5) Shisui

Shisui Uchiha as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shisui was a prominent member of the ANBU and a skilled combatant, often praised for his capabilities. He was devoted to his clan, but he never fell victim to the “Curse of Hatred,” instead he carried the “Will of Fire.”

Shisui was stated to be the strongest Uchiha of his time by Danzo Shimura. He was also able to use Kotoamatsukami, which was considered to be a powerful genjutsu after Infinite Tsukuyomi.

4) Itachi

Itachi Uchiha as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi was considered a prodigy of the Uchiha clan in Naruto. He became an ANBU at the age of 11 and rose to captain after just two years. Even at the tender age of 7, he used to think like a Hokage. Itachi was proficient in all aspects of ninjutsu and was renowned as "Itachi of the Sharingan” for his exceptional Dojutsu prowess.

He possessed the ability to control individuals with his Genjutsu outside the range of the Sensory Division. Itachi’s Susanoo was able to use Yata Mirror and Blade of Totsuka, two of the ethereal weapons that made him invincible.

3) Obito

Obito Uchiha as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito was a late bloomer like Naruto. He was on the verge of death, but Madara Uchiha took him under his wing to lead his Eye of the Moon Plan. Madara saw great potential in Obito and trained him enough to deceive the five Kages, in making them believe that he is the real Madara.

After Hagoromo, he became the second known Jinchuriki of Ten-Tails and was able to manifest its powers. He also summoned the Sword of Nunoboko during the Fourth Great Ninja War, a weapon that was used by the Sage of Six Paths.

2) Madara

Madara Uchiha as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Madara was the leader of the Uchiha clan during the warring states period, who used to make his enemies fear with simply his name. He was the strongest Uchiha in his time. He attacked Konoha with Nine-Tails under control and went toe-to-toe against Hashirama Senju.

After being reincarnated during the Fourth Great Ninja War, he was able to overpower the entire Shinobi Alliance as well as the Five Kages.

1) Sasuke

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke is the younger brother of Itachi Uchiha and the last surviving member of his clan. He carried a grudge over Itachi for annihilating his family and the entire Uchiha clan. Sasuke worked hard to become strong enough to kill his brother.

He received a surplus amount of chakra from the Sage of Six Paths which awakened Rinnegan in his left eye. He is currently one of the stongest ninjas and his powers are considered to be equal with Naruto.

