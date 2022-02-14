10 dumbest decisions made by Sakura in Naruto

Sakura Haruno is one of the most hated characters within Naruto on account of the dumb decisions that she made across the entire series.

Right from the start of the series to this day, Sakura is known to be someone who always had a big mouth but her actions were never strong enough to back them up. For instance, there was a time where she wanted to kill Sasuke, only to end up in a situation where she had to be rescued by someone or the other.

Sakura had a significant amount of screentime within the series. Despite that, the only time she became a bit useful was back during the Fourth Great Ninja War where she used medical ninjutsu to keep her friends alive. Apart from that, in almost every scenario, Sakura's decisions always got her in trouble.

In this article, a list of 10 very dumb decisions has been provided that made Sakura look like a complete fool in front of the viewers.

Sakura Haruno's 10 worst decisions in Naruto

1) Sakura insulting Naruto and Sasuke for being orphans

The first dumb decision that Sakura made was insulting her team-mates for being orphans. This was one of the earliest instances of the show where Sasuke asks Sakura about Naruto and she replies that the latter is somewhere making trouble as he was not raised properly.

She claimed that the latter had no parents so he could do whatever he felt like.This was something that was an insult towards Sasuke as well, as he was an orphan too.

Sasuke was extremely annoyed by this remark as he lambasted Sakura with a reply where he claimed that she had no idea about what it felt like being alone.

2) Putting pressure on Naruto for bringing Sasuke back

The second worst decision that Sakura ever took was putting pressure on Naruto to bring Sasuke back. It is quite well known that Sakura throughout her entire time at the academy used to insult the former.

She never considered him a proper friend and would treat him like rubbish. However, as soon as Sasuke left Konoha to enact revenge, she entrusted Naruto to find him instead of doing something by herself.

This was an extremely self-centered act from Sakura that made her look very cruel and cold-blooded.

3) Sakura not opening up to Sarada about Sasuke's past

When Boruto officially began, there was an internal conflict that was raging inside the Uchiha household. Sasuke was away on secret missions and his daughter Sarada felt lonely.

She would often ask her mother Sakura about her father, but never received a conclusive answer. This led to certain issues where Sarada eventually ended up thinking that Sakura was not her mother and instead it was Karin, one of Sasuke's former team members under Orochimaru.

While Sarada eventually does find out the truth, the entire situation could have been avoided if Sakura opened up to her daughter. The latter mis-handled the situation so badly that it almost drove her young daughter away from her family.

4) Sakura leaving the village to kill Sasuke

When the Kage across all villages decided to eliminate Sasuke, both Naruto and Sakura were shattered. However, instead of thinking about a decisive plan, Sakura thought she would go on her own to kill Sasuke.

At this point, Sasuke was immensely strong and very few could stand up against him. He was under the protection of Obito Uchiha as well. Sakura never gave any of this a thought and ran away thinking she could do this on her own.

As expected, she not only failed at the task, but was almost killed by Sasuke. If reinforcements did not arrive on time, Sakura's story would have ended then and there.

5) Sakura lying about love

This also happened during the five Kage summit where Sakura suddenly appears in front of Naruto and says that she loves him. She was trying to free him from the duty entrusted by her, which was bringing Sasuke back.

She thought a false confession would allow her to emotionally manipulate her friend and take control of the situation. This was a damning indictment of her ethos.

It was extremely selfish of Sakura as she was never planning to get together with him under any circumstance. Fortunately, Naruto saw through it as he was mature enough to understand that she was lying.

6) Sakura hesitated in destroying Obito's Rinnegan

During the Fourth Great Ninja War there was a moment where Obito asked Sakura to destroy his Rinnegan. This was after the former realized his mistake and understood that he was simply used by black zetsu and Madara.

Obito asked Sakura to do that because he did not want Madara to pick up the Rinnegan as that would give the latter a chance to perform the Infinite Tsukuyomi. However, Sakura hesitated and decided not to destroy it.

This was a dumb mistake and eventually Madara snatches it, leading to Obito's fears becoming true. Perhaps the Fourth Great Ninja War could have ended then and there if Sakura did what Obito asked.

7) Acting like a cowardly woman around Sasuke

Sakura was in no way a weak woman. She was extremely strong and her training under Lady Tsunade made her a very powerful kunoichi.

However, whenever she is near Sasuke, she would act extremely weak and fragile. Honestly, this was one of the reasons why Sasuke felt disgusted towards her.

Her emotional attachment to Sasuke often reflected on her actions, which was that exterior weakness that she loved projecting at all times. However, the only time Sasuke did feel attached towards her was when Sakura finally showed her strength during the Fourth Ninja War.

8) Sakura becoming careless during the war

During the Fourth Great Ninja War Sakura was taking care of the wounded. This was before the final phase of the war began. During this time, white zetsu clones were attacking everyone by imitating shinobis.

Two such zetsu clones approached Sakura's camp as injured shinobis. The guard tried to stop them but Sakura insisted on letting them enter. Luckily reinforcements arrived, or it might have turned into a pretty horrible situation.

This was extremely careless of Sakura and she should have been way more careful.

9) Sakura ending friendship with Ino

Ino Yamanaka was Sakura's best friend for most of the series. In fact, Ino used to protect the latter when others would tease her for having a large forehead.

However, when Sakura found out that Ino also liked Sasuke, she decided to end their friendship and declare each other rivals. While this idea eventually faded away as they grew older, it was definitely a very dumb decision to make.

10) Sakura jumping in front of Madara Uchiha in an attempt to kill him

This was another incident that happened during the war, where Madara had already acquired the double Rinnegan. During this time, Sakura jumped in front of Madara and thought of landing a punch.

However, she failed to realize his power and got stabbed in her stomach. It was both infuriating and hilarious at the same time that Sakura acted without understanding the gravity of the situation.

