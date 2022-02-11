Naruto: 10 ways Sasuke and Sakura are the perfect couple

Sasuke and Sakura have the most teased romance in Naruto. Even as a young student at the Konoha ninja academy, Sakura already had her eyes set on Sasuke. She was beside herself with excitement when they were both selected to train alongside Naruto under Master Kakashi as members of Team 7.

Despite Sakura's interest, Sasuke had more pressing issues than romance on his mind, such as hunting down and killing his older brother, Itachi. These two teammates do eventually end up together at the end of Naruto, and this article will cover 10 strengths of their relationship.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions and contains spoilers.

10 strengths of Sasuke and Sakura's relationship in Naruto

1) Balance

Sasuke contrasting Sakura (Image via Pierrot)

Opposites are said to attract, and that's exactly the case with this couple from Naruto. Sakura is outspoken, extroverted, and generally optimistic. In contrast, Sasuke is quiet, reserved, and views the world from a pessimistic perspective.

Sakura is more on the timid side when it comes to fighting (although she grows in this department throughout Naruto), and Sasuke is never afraid to jump into the fray. These differences allow the couple to balance out one another, a crucial pillar for a successful relationship.

2) Boundaries

Sakusasusaku @sakusasusaku The way the whole naruto saga plot was everyone begging for him to forget about the revenge and come home (not even sakura could convinced him) bcs sasuke is a strong-willed person who always goes from one extreme to another The way the whole naruto saga plot was everyone begging for him to forget about the revenge and come home (not even sakura could convinced him) bcs sasuke is a strong-willed person who always goes from one extreme to another 😅 https://t.co/1BiOsO0cqP

Part of knowing your significant other is being aware of their wants and needs.

Sasuke has taken on the role of assisting Naruto as the "shadow Hokage," traveling under the radar and snuffing out threats at the root. Sakura acknowledges Sasuke's choices and allows him to carry out his tasks without pestering him.

Similarly, Sasuke trusts in Sakura's parenting choices when he leaves Sadara alone with her mother for extended periods of time.

3) History

Team 7 at the Chunin Exam (Image via Pierrot)

Sasuke and Sakura have known each other since childhood. Under Kakashi's guidance, they trained, went on missions, and entered the chunin exams as teammates.

Although there may be such a thing as love at first sight, it's important in every relationship to have a shared history on which to build.

4) Loyalty

Sakura has only ever had eyes for her husband. She was enamored with Sasuke from the beginning.

Sasuke is less of a romantic and never expresses an attraction to any woman. Although it may cause Sakura to question whether or not Sasuke considers her beautiful, it is reassuring to know that Sasuke isn't prone to looking for beautiful women.

5) Shared interests

Team 7 training (Image via Pierrot)

A relationship will never work if the partners don't have anything in common. This Naruto series couple have both chosen the path of the ninja.

Beyond being a career path, this decision is a lifestyle choice. If these two ever run out of conversation topics, they can always fall back on their common interest of jutsu, ninja tools, Naruto's past shenanigans, and shared comrades.

6) Compatibility

Lori @bloosomhealer Between the Sound ambush in the Forest of Death, to Gaaras rampage witch involved Sasuke/ Naruto, to her trying to stop their fight on the rooftoop Sakura's struggle was always to keep the team together, with the least amount of violance possible She protected and saved them both Between the Sound ambush in the Forest of Death, to Gaaras rampage witch involved Sasuke/ Naruto, to her trying to stop their fight on the rooftoop Sakura's struggle was always to keep the team together, with the least amount of violance possible She protected and saved them both https://t.co/EcAyQcveg0

To have a successful relationship, the people involved have to be compatible. This Naruto series couple fit together well. They share similar values and goals.

Having a child together is one thing, but raising that child to be a healthy and happy person is a huge accomplishment. This speaks to their compatibility not just as lovers but also as parents.

Furthermore, these two are a great pair in combat. Sasuke boasts proficient taijutsu as well as short, medium, and long-range ninjutsu and genjutsu. Sakura is a master healer, meaning that Sasuke can focus on offense and defense while his wife provides top-tier support.

7) Dedication

sakura doing things @skrdoingthings 🏼 little genin sakura carrying a whole grown adult sasuke to safety🥺 little genin sakura carrying a whole grown adult sasuke to safety🥺💪🏼 https://t.co/f2DWM6lzXR

Sasuke is always on his wife's mind. She eagerly awaits every moment that they spend together.

Sasuke's mission is to protect Konoha, which obviously includes his family. Therefore, every act he carries out as the shadow Hokage is a service to his family.

8) Attraction

Lori @bloosomhealer Fun fact: in an interview Sakura's japanese voice actor said that she sees SasuSaku's forehead poke as a marriage proposal from Sasuke to Sakura, while Kishimoto said that the forehead poke is the ultimate expression of love Sasuke had for Sakura Fun fact: in an interview Sakura's japanese voice actor said that she sees SasuSaku's forehead poke as a marriage proposal from Sasuke to Sakura, while Kishimoto said that the forehead poke is the ultimate expression of love Sasuke had for Sakura 😭😭😭 https://t.co/GwEvDmAyiG

As previously stated, Sakura has always had the hots for Sasuke. Whether it's his edgy personality, talent as a shinobi, or his looks, Sasuke is the only one that Sakura longs for.

Seeing as Sasuke hardly ever engages in any romantic gestures, his commitment to getting married is a clear indicator that he appreciates Sakura's personality and appearance.

9) Understanding

Nair @meleepikanair So I got to the part where Sasuke's about to leave, and Sakura has a talk with him before he leaves, I've heard about this part a couple of times. I'm curious what Sakura would do if she went with Sasuke So I got to the part where Sasuke's about to leave, and Sakura has a talk with him before he leaves, I've heard about this part a couple of times. I'm curious what Sakura would do if she went with Sasuke https://t.co/Rf6WHTkdOW

Thanks in part to their shared history, Naruto's teammates-turned-spouses have a strong grasp on how they each think and act. Having innate knowledge of your partner's tendencies and reasoning often prevents stress and confusion.

Sasuke and Sakura don't have to go through dramatic conversations about their choices because they are so familiar with one another.

10) Genuine love

Kira&L's Era @stephanierika9 Sasuke and Sakura when one collapsed after protecting and saving each other Sasuke and Sakura when one collapsed after protecting and saving each other https://t.co/IzkFwdInYK

Perhaps the most important aspect of any romantic relationship is passion. The desire to be committed to your lover can pull a relationship through most rough patches and pitfalls. Sharing a home, getting married, and having a child together are all indicators of a passionate bond.

However, a couple can do all of these things and still be unhappy. Sasuke shows his commitment to Sakura by always returning home from his missions and finding time to spend together. Meanwhile, Sakura fully supports Sasuke and always speaks highly of him to everyone in Naruto.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh