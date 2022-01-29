Why is Kakashi late to everything in Naruto?

Kakashi Hatake, the Copy Ninja, is undoubtedly one of the most loved characters in Naruto. The show has introduced a vast array of characters that have been inspirational to the people who grew up watching this series, and Kakashi is one of them.

Not only is he one of the strongest and smartest shinobis of Konohagakure, he also showed great mental strength, as he dealt with a lot in the past. Naruto fans had noticed something that Kakshi always did during the show.

Whenever Kakashi was summoned, he was always late by a few minutes, something which was noticed by a lot of the characters within the show as well.

Naruto: Reason for Kakashi’s late arrival

Unlike most anime characters, Kakashi wasn’t someone who was always serious or joking around. He took things lightly when he could and was quite serious when the situation demanded it.

One thing that was noticed in the series was that the Copy Ninja was always a few minutes late when called for meetings or training in Naruto.

He always gave absurd reasons such as “I got lost on the path of life” and “I forgot to set my alarm.” During the first few episodes of the series, fans speculated that he was late because he was reading Jiraiya’s book. However, the reality is quite sad.

Kakashi Hatake was always late since he stopped by his friend’s grave and spent a few minutes there every day.

Obito Uchiha was in the same team as Kakashi and went on a lot of missions with him. Unfortunately, an incident led to one half of his body being destroyed, and gave his Sharingan to Kakashi.

His other teammate and close friend, Rin, too, died a tragic death. She was forced to become a Three Tail Jinchuriki and took her own life by placing herself in front of Kakashi while he was performing Chidori.

Kakashi always stopped by and spent some time with his fallen comrades. Kakashi’s dialog during the Team 7 bell test became quite popular. But fans later realized that it was Obito who had said this to Kakashi during a mission that was accompanied by their teacher Minato. He said:

“In the world, those who break rules are scum. But those who abandon their friends are worse than scum.”

Obito was always late since he was helping people around him before showing up. Kakashi too started doing this as a gesture to remember and honor Obito. But he’d be late, not because he helped people, but because he visited the graves of his loved ones.

