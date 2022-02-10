10 Anime characters who were obsessed with their crush

Almost all popular anime and manga have at least one star-crossed romance. While some fans feel this can come off as filler, the romance often adds depth to the characters and their relationships. Plus, who doesn't like to see a couple finally get together?

This article will go over 10 anime characters who are obsessed with their crush.

10 Anime characters with a huge crush

1) Haruno Sakura

Sakura and Sasuke (Image via Pierrot)

Sakura has always been in love with Sasuke. She simply can't keep her emotions in check around him. Whether it's his edgy style, his dashing looks, or his impressive command over jutsu, this kunoichi was head over heels for Sasuke.

There's a lot of tension between the two early on in Naruto. Although Sasuke always downplays Sakura's feelings for him, he does show some affection for her from time to time.

Mukta 🍥☀️🌸🍅 @ilovesakura__ The moment Sasuke got to know that "thank you" indirectly means "I love you" in Japanese culture, he's been saying it to Sakura at every chance he gets 🤣🤭 The moment Sasuke got to know that "thank you" indirectly means "I love you" in Japanese culture, he's been saying it to Sakura at every chance he gets 🤣🤭 https://t.co/z2MMy1Rdpl

2) Agatsuma Zenitsu

ℬℛℐ ♡☯︎︎♏︎ @briixnnaaa If he not obsessed with me , how Zenitsu is , with any girls presence/ nezuko From demon slayer I don’t want him …. If he not obsessed with me , how Zenitsu is , with any girls presence/ nezuko From demon slayer I don’t want him …. https://t.co/hsEMCXO3UH

The first moment that Zenitsu laid eyes on the Demon Slayer anime protagonist's sister, he was in love. Zenitsu totally forgot all about the fact that Tanjiro was traveling with a demon once he saw Nezuko. Zenitsu is notorious for being a womanizer, but he wants to be the perfect man for Nezuko, begging Tanjiro to let him marry her within moments of first seeing her.

When Zenitsu was forced into a dream by the Lower One demon, he dreamt of running through a beautiful landscape with Nezuko riding on his back.

3) Kokomi Teruhashi

Teruhashi and Saiki (Image via Netflix)

Teruhashi is the most beautiful woman in the world of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. anime. She is extremely confident in her looks, seeing as she turns men into willing servants with her presence alone everywhere she goes. However, Saiki is not impressed.

When Teruhashi tries to make Saiki gasp, he dodges her and acts blind to her approach. This infuriates Teruhashi, creating a growing desire within her to impress Saiki. Throughout her attempts to swoon the protagonist, she falls in love with him and becomes intent on making him her lover.

4) Misa Amane

Misa Amane (Image via Madhouse)

Misa Amane is one of the most unfortunate anime characters to have had a crush. She was absolutely struck by Light Yagami before the two even met. She is loyal to Light to a fault, willingly endangering herself to help the Death Note protagonist. Despite her selfless acts and continual attempts to seduce Light, her love is unrequited until Light meets his demise.

5) Himiko Toga

Himiko Toga (Image via Bones)

This insane My Hero Academia villain is absolutely obsessed with Deku. She has one of the strangest crushes in all of anime. Himiko is clearly mentally unstable, as are many of her League of Villains associates. She is very interested in Deku and finds ways to get up close and personal with him. She was elated when she was able to acquire a bit of his blood. Weird!

6) Hanagaki Takemichi

Takemichi (Image via Crunchyroll)

The entire plot of Tokyo Revengers is kicked off by the death of Takemichi's middle-school girlfriend, Hinata. When Takemichi travels back in time, he is absolutely awe-struck by the beauty and kindness of the young lady. His fondness for her grows throughout the anime as he tries time and time again to prevent her death in the present.

7) Aoi Todo

Aoi Todo (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen's Todo is a perfect example of how a person has to be a little bit crazy in order to be a successful Jujutsu sorcerer. This powerhouse high schooler boasts an impressive physique and command over his cursed energy.

Todo is much smarter than he looks. He is in love with Nobuko Takada, a popular Japanese idol. She even appears in his thoughts, "helping" him to deduce the correct way to approach an incoming attack from Hanami in a thought sequence that occurs in 0.01 seconds of real time.

8) Boa Hancock

Boa Hancock (Image via Viz Media)

The One Piece anime Snake Princess hails from an island where no men are allowed. Boa has a tendency to look down on almost everyone she meets, especially men. However, Luffy manages to (unintentionally) steal her heart.

Boa is madly in love with the Straw Hats captain, and interprets every minor gesture from Luffy as an indication that they are in love. It's quite funny, but unfortunately, for Boa, Luffy is far more interested in finding the One Piece than finding love.

9) Hyuga Hinata

Hinata and Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

The heiress to the prestigious Hyuga clan is a shy and quiet young woman. She is attracted to and inspired by Naruto, and often admires him from afar. Hinata reveals her true feelings for the anime protagonist during his fight with Pain when she steps in to protect him. This is a heartwarming romance, and the two eventually get married.

10) Krillin

Android 18 kisses Krillin (Image via Toei Animation)

Out of the many romances in the Dragon Ball Z anime, Krillin and Android 18 getting together were perhaps the most shocking. The Z Fighters have a complex relationship with the Androids. The Android arc began with the anime heroes seeking to destroy the Androids to prevent the catastrophe that occurred in Future Trunks' timeline.

Once Cell appears, the mission turns to protect the Androids from the villain's clutches. Krillin falls easily for Android 18 after she kisses him on the cheek. His crush on her is evident when he uses the Dragon Balls to remove the bomb built into her body. By the end of the anime series, the two are married.

