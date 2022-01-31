10 anime characters who got what they deserved (Spoilers)

Every anime character deserves one thing or another. Good characters deserve to be rewarded, while evil ones deserve to pay for their actions. Not all anime characters end up with a fitting fate.

This article will list 10 anime characters who got what was coming to them, be it good or bad.

Note: This list reflects the opinion of the writer and is in no particular order. Furthermore, the article contains spoilers for various anime.

10 anime characters who earned their fate

1) Tetsuya Kuroko

Kuroko is the protagonist of the anime, Kuroko's Basketball (Kuroko no Basuke) He joins the Seirin basketball team with the goal of helping the team to the top of Japan. Kuroko is known for his phantom playstyle - he is an oddly undetectable person.

Often overlooked, he uses this strange effect to outsmart the team's opponents.. He always positions himself well on the court, and makes excellent and unexpected passes to his teammates.

Kuroko is the most unselfish player in the entire anime, and when Seirin wins the Winter Cup, he and his dedicated teammates get what they deserve for all of their hard work.

2) Naruto

Naruto alone (Image via Screen Rant)

Coming from humble beginnings, Naruto constantly strived to gain affection from others and achieve his dream of becoming Hokage. Naruto underwent grueling training and put his life on the line many times for his friends and his village.

He protected Lady Tsunade and even defeated Pain (mostly by himself). Naruto becomes cherished as a hero after defeating the head of Akatsuki, and eventually achieves his well-deserved goal of becoming Hokage.

3) Shinjuro Rengoku

Shinjuro is the disheveled father of the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku. Despite having himself possessed the title of Flame Hashira, he only ever offered negativity to his eldest son. Following Kyojuro's death, Tanjiro travels to the Rengoku family estate to deliver the former's final words to his family.

Tanjiro is met with aggression and an onslaught of disparaging words. Shinjuro slanders his recently-slain son, enraging Tanjiro. He quickly gets what he deserves for such shameful behavior - a patented Tanjiro headbutt.

4) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama Senju (Image via Viz Media)

The first Hokage, Hashirama, worked hard to build his dream village. From a young age, this legendary shinobi rejected the status quo of constant war. He sought to unite the various clans of the Land of Fire and end the perpetual bloodshed.

After a complex series of encounters with Madara, the two men finally join forces and unite many of the surviving clans. Together, they founded Konohagakure.

5) Vander Decken IX

🌻 @familiaqueen @DaveMcNamee3000 how has no one posted vander decken from fishman island yet?? @DaveMcNamee3000 how has no one posted vander decken from fishman island yet?? https://t.co/hqGYQHlwwt

This despicable One Piece antagonist is amongst the lowest of the low. He constantly harassed Princess Shirahoshi of the Fish-Man Kingdom. He once proposed to the princess and was swiftly rejected. However, he managed to touch her, activating his Devil Fruit.

For years, Vander Decken launched constant homing attacks at Shirahoshi, forcing her to remain locked away in the safety of her bedroom. Luffy eventually comes to the rescue and defeats the relentless Fish-Man. The next time Vaander Decken wakes up, he is imprisoned in the Fish-Man dungeon.

6) Light Yagami

Light decided to take justice into his own hands when he found the Death Note. This anime protagonist condemned a slew of people to death based on his own idea of justice. His ideals become increasingly radical throughout the anime, and he even claims the life of L.

Light is eventually exposed and defeated, awaiting nothing other than for his name to be written in Ryuk's Death Note at the end of the anime.

7) Dr. Ichigaki

Dr. Ichigaki (Image via Pierrot)

Dr. Ichigaki was the wicked manager of Team Ichigaki in Yu Yu Hakusho's Dark Tournament arc. This demon manipulated the humans on his team by secretly poisoning their master and then appearing with a promise: In exchange for three of the students' bodies, he would cure their master.

During and after Team Urameshi fought Team Ichigaki, the truth is revealed. Backed into a corner, Dr. Ichigaki injects himself with a syrum to boost his physical capabilities. Despite the boost in strength, the demon is absolutely clobbered by a punch from an infuriated Yusuke.

Bonus karma: Yusuke's teammate, Kurama, is able to heal the master of the loyal students, and the group left peacefully.

8) Eren Yeager

Eren Yaeger (Image via Funimation)

Once a passionate member of the Survey Corps, Eren foresaw his humanity and embraced his identity as a titan. As he descended further into insanity, Eren slaughtered scores of innocent people.

He was eventually killed by Mikasa, which was quite fitting given all that the two anime characters went through together as well as the different paths they chose to take.

9) Overhaul

kore @korelapis 🏽 overhaul stans really going feral over this scene like he’s not cutting eri up right here overhaul stans really going feral over this scene like he’s not cutting eri up right here 😭😭😭✋🏽 https://t.co/hB6VWxyzM1

In terms of anime villainy, Overhaul was the worst of the worst. It takes a psychopath to not only mentally traumatize a child, but also continuously force her into a near-death state. Overhaul tortured Eri in hopes of attaining his goal of ridding the world of all other quirks.

Overhaul deserved every punch that Deku threw at him, but ironically, the League of Villains were the ones who delivered real justice. By destroying both of his arms, they rendered him quirkless and left him for dead.

10) Danzo

The short-lived Hokage manipulated his way to the top of Konoha. In addition to all of his other wrongdoings, Danzo harvested an array of Sharingan from the Uchiha clan. It was poetic justice that he died at Sasuke's hand.

