3 characters who can beat Hashirama Senju in Naruto (and 3 who never will)

Hashirama Senju was a legendary figure, widely acclaimed and hailed as the God of Shinobi in Naruto. Born into the powerful Senju Clan, he was an iconic entity in the era of ravaging war.
Hashirama and his friend-cum-rival Madara Uchiha founded the Hidden Leaf Village.
He was the first shinobi who proposed the idea of the delegation 'Kage' to his village and other great shinobi nations and later became the first Hokage of Hidden Leaf.
With a vision of peace and to stop the never-ending rivalry, Hashirama was once willing to sacrifice his life to achieve his endeavors. He had a remarkably strong chakra as he was believed to be the reincarnation of Asura Otsutsuki.
He was proficient enough to perform complex jutsus without the need of hand seals. Hashirama was a legend and his powers were indeed unfathomable, but there are some characters from Naruto who could have gotten the upper hand over him.
3 characters who can beat Hashirama Senju in Naruto
3) Sasuke Uchiha
Sasuke Uchiha made a major contribution in defeating Kaguya Otsutsuki alongside Naruto Uzumaki in the Fourth Great Ninja War. Moreover, he is exceptionally strong with his Sage of Six Paths Chakra. which exceeded that of Madara Uchiha’s Sage Mode.
Adult Sasuke has a more powerful Chakra reserve than Hashirama. His Dojutsu abilities are considered to be stronger than any of his ancestors. In conclusion, even if Hashirama uses his Sage Style: True Several Thousand Hands, Sasuke, without entering his full-powered Susanoo, can defeat him with his Amaterasu and Amenotejikara.
2) Naruto Uzumaki
Naruto Uzumaki had the greatest journey in the history of the Shinobi World. He became the hero of a village that considered him an abominable wretch. Naruto had a hard time synchronizing with his tailed beast, Kurama, but now he could use its power to its full potential.
Naruto received overpowering abilities from Hagoromo which ultimately increased his Chakra reserve. His Six Paths Sage Mode would be enough to overpower Hashirama's Sage Mode, even if the latter managed to restrain Kurama.
1) Kaguya Otsutsuki
Kaguya Otsutsuki is the renowned Goddess of Chakra. After eating the Chakra fruit from the Divine tree, her powers reached an incomprehensible level.
In her attempt to settle humanity's disputes, she harbored a god complex and wreaked havoc upon humans. Later she was sealed by her two sons Hagoromo and Hamura Otsutsuki.
In the Fourth Great Ninja War, she was once again defeated by Naruto and Sasuke. Kaguya Otsutsuki can never die by a human's hand as she ate the Chakra fruit. Being the progenitor of Chakra, she can’t be defeated by Hashirama.
3 characters who can never beat Hashirama Senju
3) Kakashi Hatake
Kakashi Hatake, the acclaimed copy ninja and Sixth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf is one the strongest characters in Naruto. As a prodigal genius, he had the strength and tactical prowess superior to his peers.
At the age of thirteen, he became the second youngest ANBU in history.
However, Kakashi can’t defeat Hashirama. The latter had a surplus amount of Chakra without even entering Sage Mode, he could dominate Kakashi simply with his Kekkei Genkai: Wood Release.
2) Itachi Uchiha
Itachi Uchiha was a prodigy and became the youngest ANBU at the age of eleven. Furthermore, he successfully became the captain at the age of thirteen. Itachi was always a step ahead of the others, as he had a Hokage's intellect at the age of seven .
His Genjutsu and Ninjutsu were all on a whole other level to that of any Uchiha. Itachi single-handedly massacred his entire clan, only to stop them from initiating another war.
Itachi sure had the prowess of Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan and other formidable techniques, but he still isn’t a match for Hashirama Senju.
1) Tobirama Senju
Tobirama Senju was the beloved brother of Hashirama and was the Second Hokage of Hidden Leaf. He was the advisor of the First Hokage and without him, Hashirama would have had a hard time fulfilling his duties.
Tobirama had a pragmatic approach towards life and that’s how he seemed bluntly honest at times.
The Flying Thunder God was a creation of Tobirama, which later became a signature technique of Minato Namikaze. During his lifetime, he was hailed as the fastest shinobi due to his blinding speed and jutsu prowess.
Tobirama was a legendary Hokage, but he can’t go against his brother because in every aspect, Hashirama is more powerful than him.