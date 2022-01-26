3 characters who can beat Hashirama Senju in Naruto (and 3 who never will)

Hashirama Senju was a legendary figure, widely acclaimed and hailed as the God of Shinobi in Naruto. Born into the powerful Senju Clan, he was an iconic entity in the era of ravaging war.

Hashirama and his friend-cum-rival Madara Uchiha founded the Hidden Leaf Village.

He was the first shinobi who proposed the idea of the delegation 'Kage' to his village and other great shinobi nations and later became the first Hokage of Hidden Leaf.

With a vision of peace and to stop the never-ending rivalry, Hashirama was once willing to sacrifice his life to achieve his endeavors. He had a remarkably strong chakra as he was believed to be the reincarnation of Asura Otsutsuki.

Aditya @AdityaCursed Theory 1 : Hashirama's Cells



Hashirama's Cella are literally a part of Hashirama that if a person can handle will grant them a power boost with their Chakra and Physical prowess and if given in a large quantity may even give them a bit of Wood Style Theory 1 : Hashirama's CellsHashirama's Cella are literally a part of Hashirama that if a person can handle will grant them a power boost with their Chakra and Physical prowess and if given in a large quantity may even give them a bit of Wood Style https://t.co/LGvQsQL2mD

He was proficient enough to perform complex jutsus without the need of hand seals. Hashirama was a legend and his powers were indeed unfathomable, but there are some characters from Naruto who could have gotten the upper hand over him.

3 characters who can beat Hashirama Senju in Naruto

3) Sasuke Uchiha

GoodPlayzGames @GoodPlayzGames1 Sasuke and naruto power is far beyond the reach of a shinobi Sasuke and naruto power is far beyond the reach of a shinobi https://t.co/jsHOqaHLTF

Sasuke Uchiha made a major contribution in defeating Kaguya Otsutsuki alongside Naruto Uzumaki in the Fourth Great Ninja War. Moreover, he is exceptionally strong with his Sage of Six Paths Chakra. which exceeded that of Madara Uchiha’s Sage Mode.

Adult Sasuke has a more powerful Chakra reserve than Hashirama. His Dojutsu abilities are considered to be stronger than any of his ancestors. In conclusion, even if Hashirama uses his Sage Style: True Several Thousand Hands, Sasuke, without entering his full-powered Susanoo, can defeat him with his Amaterasu and Amenotejikara.

2) Naruto Uzumaki

Jay Senju 🙏🏾 @Jay2Senju @realichigo The fact that people try to argue this. Ppl think Luffy can keep up with Fused Momo without using any powers like Naruto did here. When whole time, Momo would fold him with or without his powers lmao. Naruto is very clearly the more skilled combatant @realichigo The fact that people try to argue this. Ppl think Luffy can keep up with Fused Momo without using any powers like Naruto did here. When whole time, Momo would fold him with or without his powers lmao. Naruto is very clearly the more skilled combatant https://t.co/pTM2zqX2DS

Naruto Uzumaki had the greatest journey in the history of the Shinobi World. He became the hero of a village that considered him an abominable wretch. Naruto had a hard time synchronizing with his tailed beast, Kurama, but now he could use its power to its full potential.

Naruto received overpowering abilities from Hagoromo which ultimately increased his Chakra reserve. His Six Paths Sage Mode would be enough to overpower Hashirama's Sage Mode, even if the latter managed to restrain Kurama.

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

GCarregha @GCarregha

Kaguya Otsutsuki was an alright final boss in

I would've liked one or two extra episodes of fight, but it was pretty alright. Hot take:Kaguya Otsutsuki was an alright final boss in #Naruto I would've liked one or two extra episodes of fight, but it was pretty alright. Hot take:Kaguya Otsutsuki was an alright final boss in #Naruto I would've liked one or two extra episodes of fight, but it was pretty alright. https://t.co/Fx8RuWhm1l

Kaguya Otsutsuki is the renowned Goddess of Chakra. After eating the Chakra fruit from the Divine tree, her powers reached an incomprehensible level.

In her attempt to settle humanity's disputes, she harbored a god complex and wreaked havoc upon humans. Later she was sealed by her two sons Hagoromo and Hamura Otsutsuki.

In the Fourth Great Ninja War, she was once again defeated by Naruto and Sasuke. Kaguya Otsutsuki can never die by a human's hand as she ate the Chakra fruit. Being the progenitor of Chakra, she can’t be defeated by Hashirama.

3 characters who can never beat Hashirama Senju

3) Kakashi Hatake

Suke @akashiiie Anbu Kakashi was ruthless 🥱 Anbu Kakashi was ruthless 🥱 https://t.co/GjiQUBME1m

Kakashi Hatake, the acclaimed copy ninja and Sixth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf is one the strongest characters in Naruto. As a prodigal genius, he had the strength and tactical prowess superior to his peers.

At the age of thirteen, he became the second youngest ANBU in history.

However, Kakashi can’t defeat Hashirama. The latter had a surplus amount of Chakra without even entering Sage Mode, he could dominate Kakashi simply with his Kekkei Genkai: Wood Release.

2) Itachi Uchiha

Panda @Sakuuda Itachi develops a philosophy of utilitarianism and existential nihilism. He questions life and does what he believes to be best. He does not want to be bound by obligations to his clan and believes that bonds can be created without thinking. Itachi develops a philosophy of utilitarianism and existential nihilism. He questions life and does what he believes to be best. He does not want to be bound by obligations to his clan and believes that bonds can be created without thinking. https://t.co/aJnTpAY3Dk

Itachi Uchiha was a prodigy and became the youngest ANBU at the age of eleven. Furthermore, he successfully became the captain at the age of thirteen. Itachi was always a step ahead of the others, as he had a Hokage's intellect at the age of seven .

His Genjutsu and Ninjutsu were all on a whole other level to that of any Uchiha. Itachi single-handedly massacred his entire clan, only to stop them from initiating another war.

Itachi sure had the prowess of Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan and other formidable techniques, but he still isn’t a match for Hashirama Senju.

1) Tobirama Senju

Tobiramahubs @tobiramahub Tobirama had everyone shook with just 1 finger Tobirama had everyone shook with just 1 finger https://t.co/4Cmw06pF9k

Tobirama Senju was the beloved brother of Hashirama and was the Second Hokage of Hidden Leaf. He was the advisor of the First Hokage and without him, Hashirama would have had a hard time fulfilling his duties.

Tobirama had a pragmatic approach towards life and that’s how he seemed bluntly honest at times.

The Flying Thunder God was a creation of Tobirama, which later became a signature technique of Minato Namikaze. During his lifetime, he was hailed as the fastest shinobi due to his blinding speed and jutsu prowess.

Tobirama was a legendary Hokage, but he can’t go against his brother because in every aspect, Hashirama is more powerful than him.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul