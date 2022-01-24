5 characters who can beat Nagato in Naruto (and 5 who never will)

Naruto: Shippuden has various characters with different perspectives towards peace and justice. Moreover, what drives a Shinobi to take a certain direction in life totally depends on their past. Every aspect of a Shinobi’s characteristics would later become a crucial element that helps them choose between the paths of right and wrong.

Naruto Uzumaki’s life was not at all normal. In fact, he was the subject of constant hatred throughout his childhood. Eventually, Naruto chooses the path that seems right to him because he never lets hatred affect his commitment to become a Hokage. Likewise, one of the main antagonists of the show Nagato Uzumaki also suffers a lot since childhood, but he choses the path of creating a perfect world by destroying the one he currently has.

Nagato was a child of prophecy and Jiraiya believed that he was the reincarnation of the Sage of Six Paths. With Rinnegan, immense chakra and Ninjutsu prowess, Nagato was powerful beyond comprehension.

5 characters who can beat Nagato in Naruto

5) Might Guy

Going by the title of “Leaf’s Noble Green Beast”, Might Guy is a gentle beast and a powerful Shinobi. Despite lacking Ninjutsu abilities, he has prowess in Taijutsu. Might Guy has the unique power of the Eight Gates and every time he unleashes a gate, it harms his body due to overexertion and could potentially kill him.

During the battle with Madara Uchiha, he was able to overpower him by opening his Eighth Gate: Night Guy. His Taijutsu with Eight Gates makes Guy a formidable opponent against Nagato.

4) Madara Uchiha

The most feared Uchiha of all time, Madara Uchiha can turn a Shinobi’s life into their worst nightmare. Madara was the leader of the Uchiha clan and also the co-founder of the Leaf Village. Born with the immense flow of chakra and intelligence, he also held prowess in overwhelming strength, tactical intellect, and exceptional Ninjutsu.

Even after being reincarnated from death by the Edo Tensei Jutsu, he dominated the entire Shinobi Alliance single-handedly. As Madara has Rinnegan, Sharingan, Eternal Managekyou Sharingan, and possesses all wood style techniques of Senju’s, Nagato wouldn’t stand a chance against him.

3) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama Senju was hailed as the “God of Shinobi’s”, because of his unmatched Ninjutsu and his Kekkei Genkai. Hashirama was the founder of the Hidden Leaf and later became the first Hokage. Having a remarkably strong chakra with which he can use Senjutsu to enter Sage Mode, makes him the strongest Shinobi that ever lived.

Madara Uchiha openly admits his inferiority to Hashirama, even with the powerful Dojutsu: Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan and Nine-Tails. Hashirama’s powers exceed every Shinobi’s expectations, and even with the most powerful Dojutsu: Rinnegan, Nagato will have a hard time keeping up.

2) Naruto Uzumaki

The protagonist of the show Naruto Uzumaki has the most tragic past compared to other characters on the show. Despite being barraged with nothing but hatred by the people of the Leaf Village for being a Jinchuriki, he worked hard to gain their respect and to chase his dream to become a Hokage.

After Naruto became able to synchronize his powers with the Nine-Tailed fox, he became more formidable. During the Pain Arc, Naruto was able to kill all the Six Paths of Pain with his Sage Mode, but he didn’t kill Nagato.

After Nagato used his Seventh Path: Rinne Rebirth to bring back all the lives he destroyed, it ultimately killed him by passing his limits.

5 characters who can never beat Nagato in Naruto

5) Gaara

Gaara had a life somewhat similar to Naruto and shared the affliction. He became a Jinchuriki when he was still in his mother’s womb and the affliction killed his mother after he was born. Gaara had more control over his tailed beast than Naruto.

As Shukaku’s Jinchuriki, Gaara is able to manipulate sand and can shield himself with it. If Gaara had to battle with Nagato he’d lose miserably as Nagato’s underlings once captured him and were capable of removing Shukaku from him. With the power of Six Paths and Rinnegan, Nagato would easily defeat Gaara.

4) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Hiruzen Sarutobi was the Fourth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf village and was the disciple of the two previous Hokage of the Village. He was also the teacher of the three Legendary Sannin and the Fourth Hokage: Minato Namikaze was his successor.

It is clear that Sarutobi was one of the strongest ninjas the Hidden Leaf ever had. Sarutobi was more versatile and knew countless ninja techniques but he’d still lose to Nagato, as the Almighty Push alone is enough to overpower him.

3) Orochimaru

Out of the three acknowledged Legendary Sannin, Orochimaru is the most vicious ninja in Naruto. His thirst for immortality and unethical experiments on the innocent people of the Hidden Leaf village made him an adversary. In terms of Ninjutsu and battle intellect, Orochimaru is tensai.

He once attacked the Hidden Leaf village out of spite and almost destroyed it with the advantage of using two ninja techniques which are forbidden: Reaper Death Seal and Edo Tensei. Orochimaru is surely a stronger opponent but in front of Nagato, he’s still weak. Even if Orochimaru finds a way to escape the fight against him, he can’t get away as Nagato’s sensory perception is on another level.

2) Kakashi Hatake

The most talented ninja of the Hidden Leaf, Kakashi Hatake was a prodigy since childhood. He was trained by the Fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze alongside his partners, Obito Uchiha and Rin Nohara. Kakashi became a Chunin when he was six years old and leveled up to Jonin just after another six years.

However, Kakashi wasn’t an Uchiha, but he was able to use the Sharingan at will, which Obito passed to him after his death. In the Great Ninja War, he was able to awaken Susanoo to its full potential. Despite having all these quirks Kakashi is still no match to Nagato because Kakashi’s Sharingan is inferior to Nagato’s Rinnegan.

1) Minato Namikaze

Minato Namikaze was the Fourth Hokage and was renowned as “Konoha’s Yellow Flash”. Jiraiya took a special interest in him when he was placed under his leadership as a genin. Minato was a prodigy with his overwhelming abilities. He’s the one who created Rasengan by imitating Tailed Beast Ball, and his Flying Thunder God Technique makes him a proficient Shinobi.

However, Minato would be an inferior opponent to Nagato, as he would be able to detect Minato’s movements from thousands of miles away. Also, with both Rinnegan and Six Paths, Nagato will always have an advantage over him.

Edited by Siddharth Satish