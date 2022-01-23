Can Sasuke use the Almighty Push in Naruto? Fans seem to have wondered about this for a long time. The reason seems to be that even though they have witnessed Sasuke using a lot of known and previously unknown abilities of the Rinnegan in the series, an Almighty Push is yet to be seen.

After a lot of debates and theories, they seem to have come to a conclusion regarding this. Here is what they seem to think.

Is Sasuke capable of using the Almighty Push?

What is the Almighty Push?

Fans first witnessed the Almighty Push during Pain's attack on Konoha. The power seems to be able to push the target and anything in its path away from the user. However, the real strength of the jutsu only came to light when Pain used it to destroy the entirety of Konoha.

As such, the jutsu seemed to be as terrifying as it is useful in a fight. As a result, fans seemed a little surprised when they did not see Sasuke using it after he gained his Rinnegan.

Can Sasuke use the Almighty Push in Naruto?

The answer to this question seems to be yes, according to the fandom, and there seems to be quite a few reasons for it. Firstly, Nagato gained his Rinnegan when Madara transplanted his own eyes on him as a part of his plan.

So, even though Nagato was undoubtedly one of the best Rinnegan users, his powers or ability to control it are bound to fall short.

Sasuke on the other hand is not only one of the strongest Shinobi ever, even his Choku-tomoe Rinnegan seems to be far superior than the average. As a result, fans have witnessed him using a lot of its abilities in Naruto.

For example, he executed Universal Pull, which seems to be the counterpart of the Almighty Push, and even Planetary Devastation.

He was also seen using some unknown Rinnegan abilities later like Amenotajikira. As such, it only stands to reason that even though fans have never seen him apply the Almighty Push in the series, it does not mean that he is incapable of doing it.

Naruto has weaved a tale rich with the Shinobi lifestyle as well as fantastical elements. Boruto now seems to have joined the wagon, with new elements and characters that keeps the fandom eagerly waiting for more.

