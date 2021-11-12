Many different visual jutsus exist in Naruto, and even owners of these visual jutsu can be tiered based on their prowess with the jutsu.

While the visual jutsu are already tiered within Naruto, we can still rank different users of the same visual jutsu. In fact, the Sharingan almost necessitates this, with the Mangekyo Sharingan bestowing varied abilities to different users. As a result, the Mangekyo Sharingan takes most (but not all) of the top spots in this list.

Naruto: Top 5 most powerful eyes in the series

5) Neji Hyuga

Neji with his Byakugan activated, as seen in the Naruto Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Although only having the Byakugan, canonically the weakest visual jutsu, Neji’s prowess with his eyes made them so much more powerful. Able to strike chakra points accurately enough to cause flow restriction, Neji is cited as the greatest Byakugan user ever seen in the Hyuga clan.

Being from a branch family makes this all the more impressive, as Neji was able to overcome his family status and be recognized for his talent and achievements. While this article won’t discuss Naruto thematically, Neji’s journey and eyes play such a great role in exemplifying the themes of perseverance and acceptance.

Even without that fact, Neji’s skill alone with the Byakugan merits his inclusion on this list. Considering the thematic implications relating to Neji’s talent only cements Neji’s Byakugan’s inclusion and legacy.

4) Shisui Uchiha

Shisui Uchiha with his Mangekyo Sharingan activated, as seen in the Naruto Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Although Shisui’s eyes didn’t have as many combat benefits as others, the Kotoamatsukami is easily one of the most powerful Mangekyo Sharingan abilities. Desired by the leaders of the darkest parts of the Hidden Leaf government, Shisui’s eyes were truly one of a kind.

The Kotoamatsukami was a genjutsu which could be placed with such skill that those affected wouldn’t even realize they fell under it. Although each eye had a time limit before the genjutsu could be used again, something so powerful only needed sparing use to begin with.

Had Shisui desired, he could’ve quite literally destroyed nations just by making eye contact with their leaders. In an instant, all control of the self would be gone. Shisui’s eyes are undoubtedly deserving of a spot in the top five most powerful eyes in Naruto.

3) Obito Uchiha

The Mangekyo Sharingan activates in both of Obito Uchiha's eyes, one belonging to Obito and one belonging to Kakashi Hatake (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Obito technically only has one of his own eyes throughout the series, it’s still fair to look at his Sharingan including Kakashi’s eye. The Kamui ability present in both eyes is one of the best in the series, with one eye for close-range and the other for long. Kakashi’s wielding of the long-range Kamui makes for many great moments throughout Naruto Shippuden.

The close range Kamui which Obito is left with, is easily the more impressive of the two. Obito had such mastery he could teleport sections of his body into the Kamui dimension, making him seem incorporeal to unknowing opponents. This mastery is emphasized by Obito’s fight with Minato Namikaze, where arguably the greatest Hokage was only able to land one major hit.

2) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan, as seen in the Naruto Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Called one of the most powerful Genjutsu users in Naruto history, Itachi Uchiha’s eyes were truly special. Boasting both combat and tactical benefits, the Amaterasu and Tsukuyomi are some of the greatest Sharingan powers to be introduced in the series.

Amaterasu creates inextinguishable flames at the user's viewpoint, and Tsukuyomi is an extremely powerful Genjutsu which can make seconds feel like years. Being the first Mangekyo Sharingan fans are introduced to, it’s almost weird to say Itachi’s eyes are some of the most powerful in Naruto. Yet this is undoubtedly true, shown time and time again by the pedestal Itachi’s power is placed on.

Sasuke respected Itachi’s power so much he had them transplanted into his own eyes as a means of killing Naruto. Combined with his slaughter of the Uchiha clan, progenitors of the Sharingan, Itachi’s visual prowess is undeniable.

1) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha activates his Mangekyo Sharingan in his right eye, and his Rinne-Sharingan in his left (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke’s eyes (which are still Sasuke’s eyes even after Itachi’s are transplanted) are without a doubt the most powerful in the series. While both of his Mangekyo cast Amaterasu, he can also manipulate the size and shape of his black flames, something Itachi couldn’t do.

Madara himself also praises Sasuke’s tomoe pattern for fluidity in battle, emphasizing their inherent combat ability regardless of Mangekyo powers. After receiving Six Paths Chakra from Hagoromo Otsutsuki, Sasuke’s left eye becomes a Rinne-Sharingan blend.

This is shown via the design of the eye, placing the comma-like symbols of the Sharingan over the Rinnegan’s purple, repeating circle pattern. With this eye, Sasuke gains all Rinnegan abilities while maintaining his Sharingan abilities as well. Without a doubt, this combination makes for the most powerful eyes in all of Naruto.

Honorable Mention: Madara Uchiha

A young Madara Uchiha flaunts his Mangekyo Sharingan, as seen in the Naruto Shippuden anime. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Madara is said to have some of the greatest Sharingan of all time, we unfortunately just don’t know enough about his eyes. Madara Uchiha is canonically able to use Susanoo, but we don’t know his specific Mangekyo powers. As a result, it’s unfair to compare him to others on this list when so much of the ranking depends on what the eyes allow the user to do.

Madara wielding a Sharingan would undoubtedly place in the top 10 most powerful eyes in Naruto. His Sharingan evolving into a Rinnegan later on in his life cements this top 10 placement based on the Rinnegan’s abilities alone. Still, we need to know what his Sharingan was able to do in order to accurately compare him to other top five most powerful eyes in Naruto.

Final thoughts

Although there are many visual jutsu owners in Naruto, a select few form our upper echelon, led by none other than Sasuke Uchiha.

While characters whose natural lives took place before the start of the series may have been superior, there’s simply not enough information to make that claim and a supporting argument. As a result, we’re left with a clear top five most powerful eyes in Naruto.

