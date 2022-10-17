Is Shisui really dead in Naruto? Explained

Shisui Uchiha, or "Shisui of the Body Flicker," from Naruto was a prodigy of the Uchiha Clan. The said clan produced some of the best shinobi, and Shisui was among the best. Not only did he befriend and become a brother-like figure to Itachi Uchiha, but he also trained him later.

Despite garnering a large fanbase, little was shown of the Uchiha. In the anime, he was not given much screen time and was mostly talked about by other characters or in flashbacks. Soon, it was revealed that Shisui had passed away and left Itachi with his legacy.

This had fans wondering whether Shisui is truly dead in Naruto. To put it simply, the answer is yes. However, this article will explore the circumstances around his death.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Naruto franchise.

Understanding why Shisui committed suicide in Naruto

Shisui Uchiha as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As aforementioned, given whatever we know, Shisui Uchiha is dead in Naruto. He took his own life by jumping into the Naka River after giving Itachi his Mangekyo Sharingan.

If one does a background check on him, it would reveal that the Uchiha shinobi was a brilliant student. He graduated from the Academy during the Third Great Ninja War. A year later, during a mission, Shisui witnessed the death of his best friend. This event invoked a deep feeling of pain and regret within him, which led him to awaken his Mangekyo Sharingan.

Some time later, he met Itachi Uchiha (a five-year-old at the time). The two became the best of friends and formed a brother-like bond. Shisui trained the young boy in the ninja ways familiar to him and taught Itachi various techniques.

Shisui's Mangekyo Sharingan as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

All the while, Shisui's name started to attract attention, given his use of the Body Flicker Technique, which utilized chakra to vitalise the body and move at extreme speeds temporarily. Such was his mastery of the technique that he came to be known as "Shisui of the Body Flicker."

Shisui was later instructed by the Leaf Police to observe Itachi after the latter began behaving oddly. This was due to Itachi's Anbu position being crucial to Uchiha's future status in Konoha. But they were unaware of the relationship the two Uchiha shared. Meanwhile, the Uchiha Clan began to grow increasingly frustrated at the Leaf's distrust in them following the Nine-Tailed Fox Incident.

This led Shisui to approach the third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi, and explain the situation to him. Hiruzen chose to trust Shisui as he was Kagami's descendent and allowed him to spy on his clan. The Uchihas, being undeterred by the coup d'état and its consequences, put Shisui in a tight spot. Therefore, he decided to utilize his Kotoamatsukami on Fugaku Uchiha to end the coup d'état plan.

Shisui entrusts his legacy and left eye to Itachi before taking the plunge into the Naka River (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Elsewhere, Danzo Shimura believed that such a plan wouldn't suffice, which led to the possibility of Shisui manipulating others, as the former plotted to take the Uchiha's eyes for himself. While it was an easy task to take on Danzo initially, the elder managed to edge him and took his right eye.

However, Shisui managed to escape. He entrusted his left eye to Itachi, fearing that Danzo might be right and would come for his other eye. He left a suicide note about his inability to carry out the mission and the clan's narrow-mindedness to understand and accept peace. Following this, he took the plunge into the Naka River and made it seem like his left eye was destroyed in the process.

Shisui's death was successful in awakening Itachi's Mangekyo Sharingan, which was the former's end goal.

Final Thoughts

Shisui and Itachi as kids in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Given the events in Naruto, it can be stated that by jumping into the river, Shisui took his own life. However, there is a catch. The shinobi's body was never found, leading to the speculations surrounding his death. Another interesting debate revolved around why Shisui wasn't revived during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

Nonetheless, so far, it can be assured that Shisui Uchiha is not alive in Naruto. However, with the technological advancements shown in Boruto, and given how Koji Kashin, or Jiraya's clone, was created, the possibility of Shisui coming back for a proper arc in the storyline will not be surprising.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : Are you convinced Shisui is dead in the canon? Yep Nope 2 votes