Why Boruto will surpass Naruto: Explained

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is going in an interesting direction, and the entire Naruto community is asking some important questions. Fans are debating whether Boruto will surpass Naruto one day, and the community is divided on this matter.

Some fans believe that Boruto will not surpass Naruto, while some think that he will. It is merely a question of time, as Boruto topping Naruto is simply a question of time.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the views of its writer.

Why Boruto will be stronger than Naruto in the future

Those who grew up watching Naruto might find it hard to come to terms with the fact that his son, Boruto, will surpass him. It is important to remember what the Copy Ninja of Konohagakure, Kakashi, says in Naruto. He believes that the future generation will always outweigh the current one.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 #Boruto

The Jougan: 60+ ep’s and we finally see the Jougan. I LOVED IT, and would love to see it in every ep. Urashiki was definitely afraid of the Jougan, it seems like he finally recognised boruto. Boruto’s abilities also seem to have enhanced, being able to sense dimensions🧐 The Jougan: 60+ ep’s and we finally see the Jougan. I LOVED IT, and would love to see it in every ep. Urashiki was definitely afraid of the Jougan, it seems like he finally recognised boruto. Boruto’s abilities also seem to have enhanced, being able to sense dimensions🧐 #BorutoThe Jougan: 60+ ep’s and we finally see the Jougan. I LOVED IT, and would love to see it in every ep. Urashiki was definitely afraid of the Jougan, it seems like he finally recognised boruto. Boruto’s abilities also seem to have enhanced, being able to sense dimensions🧐 https://t.co/XAfq6IGLv6

Boruto is endowed with a unique ocular jutsu, Jougan, which allows him to view the flow of chakra and identify weak spots of the enemy. Not only that, Jougan is proof that Boruto has a connection with the Otsutsuki. The pure eye is identified by Urashiki Otsutsuki and calls it a “troublesome eye”. This is because the Otsutsuki God is said to have 100 Jougan eyes. The Jougan is a representation of the purest form of chakra there is.

He also showcased prowess in chakra nature change which took a lot of time for Naruto at that age. This change in nature shocked the likes of Kakashi, which goes on to show how impressive Boruto is. He was able to use lightning and wind release during the bell test. Naruto fans watched one of Naruto’s closest friends, Kurama, die. Naruto is now significantly weaker, but thanks to Jurama’s sacrifice, they could save Konohagakure.

🎃 Issun_Ōtsutsuki 🥷🏽 @PrinceVegeta126 It just dawned on me that Boruto is already kinda confirmed all 5 nature styles. Lightning, Wind & Water we’ve seen. But fire and earth is shown by Momoshiki using lava style! And Borutos 80% Momoshiki so he should be able to as well It just dawned on me that Boruto is already kinda confirmed all 5 nature styles. Lightning, Wind & Water we’ve seen. But fire and earth is shown by Momoshiki using lava style! And Borutos 80% Momoshiki so he should be able to as well https://t.co/ZCDrumoGGU

Since Hinata and Naruto both have fire release, Boruto can add fire release to his arsenal, making him a powerful shinobi. He was able to summon Garaga, which was no easy feat, and at that age, Naruto was able to call a small tadpole despite his massive chakra reserve.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

One of the main contributing factors to his growth would be his father. Having the option of training with a Hokage is not to be taken lightly. If training sessions are fruitful, there is a lot he could learn from his father, making him stronger.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar