Does Naruto die in Boruto? The manga has the answer, and it's heart-breaking

Naruto Uzumaki has undoubtedly worked his way into the hearts of the entire Naruto fandom. Watching him grow from an orphaned prankster with an unfathomable gift, into the amazing Seventh Hokage and father to Boruto Uzumaki, is a treat cherished by all.

Now it’s fair to assume that even with the introduction of Jigen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, the trend of Naruto defeating his foes would continue. Unfortunately, that could not be more wrong as the great Naruto Uzumaki finds himself in a deadly position for the first time in what feels like forever.

With the Jigen possessed by the mysterious Isshiki Otsutsuki, Naruto has to face villains unlike any other, causing him to fall into battle. Putting him at the mercy of Isshiki.

Leading to one question many fans have been too afraid to ask. Does Naruto Uzumaki die in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?

Does Naruto actually die?

Being a sadist, Isshiki wants Naruto to endure a fate much worse than simply death. He wants to subject Naruto to mental and emotional turmoil for foiling his plans. Although fighting alongside Sasuke, the loss against Isshiki took a physical toll on Naruto.

Beyond that, being pinned down by Isshiki’s chakra-draining rods further confirmed that his escape would not be possible. All he could do was hope the badly wounded Sasuke would return with reinforcements after escaping thanks to his Rinnegan.

A bleak silver lining for Naruto fans arose as Isshiki realized he could not kill Naruto. It would require too much chakra which he could not afford to waste on someone that strong who is also backed by the nine-tailed fox, Kurama.

Thus, he decided to seal Naruto in a kettle shaped coffin, which served to cut off his chakra from the real world. Giving off the perception of Naruto’s death was Kawaki’s prosthetic hand, powered by Naruto’s life essence, falling to the ground.

If he isn’t dead, where is Naruto?

While those in the real world assumed he was dead, the Hokage existed in a form of limbo. A place where he could not escape and is cut off from his loved ones until Isshiki decided otherwise. Isshiki preferred this to death, as death would have been too easy. He wanted Naruto coherent enough to witness the downfall of the ninja world.

Not even Kurama could escape this prison, as they are both forced to watch helplessly as their friends and family become Isshiki’s target in his master plan to drain the planet’s chakra. Inflicting this mental, emotional, and physical torture onto the great Seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki was far sweeter to Isshiki than any death could be.

Spiralling Sphere @SpirallingSphe2



Apparently it seems that Naruto has been sealed, but Sasuke just manages to escape.



#borutospoilersmanga

#borutomangaspoilers Boruto manga spoilers 38!Apparently it seems that Naruto has been sealed, but Sasuke just manages to escape. Boruto manga spoilers 38!Apparently it seems that Naruto has been sealed, but Sasuke just manages to escape. #borutospoilersmanga #borutomangaspoilers https://t.co/LLVUHhEM3m

Naruto’s helplessness is heart-breaking

Isshiki, savoring every moment of Naruto’s suffering, informed him that he planned to go after Naruto’s son, Boruto, being an ideal target because he possessed the mark Issiki placed on Kawaki.

One can only imagine how agonizing it is for Naruto to know his son is next on Isshiki’s hit list and there’s nothing he can do about it. It definitely does not help that his combatant is relishing the extra pain he can inflict by sharing his plans with the trapped Hokage. This does not bode well for Kawaki either because Isshiki will most likely possess the Jigen engineered boy.

Leading to the foreshadowed beginning of this series, where evil Kawaki fights an older Boruto.

KuRA @kurahiidenn



Colored from Manga (Boruto : Naruto Next Generations) Chapter 51



Hope you Like it..

#Isshiki #Boruto #Naruto #Sasuke Uzumaki Boruto and Otsutsuki IsshikiColored from Manga (Boruto : Naruto Next Generations) Chapter 51Hope you Like it.. #Boruto Ch51 Uzumaki Boruto and Otsutsuki IsshikiColored from Manga (Boruto : Naruto Next Generations) Chapter 51Hope you Like it..#Isshiki #Boruto #Naruto #Sasuke #BorutoCh51 https://t.co/MUP8zFUJdS

All Naruto can do is hope his brother-in-arms Sasuke can find a way into this interdimensional space and release him from his mind-numbing prison. As it stands, Naruto is depowered, which isn’t something he is accustomed to.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Spectating on the sidelines, observing his family being hunted, and all of the ninja villages being lined up for Isshiki’s easy pickings is unquestionably difficult for him. Sadly, there’s nothing he could do beyond trusting in Sasuke and the other ninja allies to not only free him but defend everyone else from Isshiki’s inevitable attacks.

Edited by R. Elahi