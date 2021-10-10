Boruto: Naruto Next Generations - 5 things about Naruto that changed after he became Hokage

Everyone was thrilled to see Naruto achieve his goal of becoming Hokage, but a few things have changed about the shinobi since becoming the head honcho in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Of course, change isn't always bad and Naruto is the type of guy who will always remain true to his character.

Naruto's transformation in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can be seen in

5) Major maturity level increase

Naruto being serious (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Since Naruto Uzumaki became Hokage, he seems to be performing his job with utmost seriousness. Compared to how goofy Naruto was as a child and teen, his maturity has been maximized in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series.

This change is for the best, considering he's in charge of protecting everyone in the Hidden Leaf Village. Plus, Naruto will never forget how to have a little fun now and again.

4) Gets worn down and tired more easily

Bummed-out Naruto (Image via Pierrot Studios)

When someone thinks of Naruto prior to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, they visualize a somewhat obnoxious character packed with energy.

While no one enjoys doing paperwork, fans probably never imagined they'd see the rambunctious Naruto with such a dreary face. The seventh Hokage often looks more rundown in the new series than he ever did before.

3) Naruto became a father (but per not the best)

Naruto with his family (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Naruto may officially be the father of two children in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but he hasn't exactly been the best dad since taking on the role of Hokage.

His duties to the Hidden Leaf Village seem to keep him away from his family more often than not, even causing him to miss important events in his children's lives.

2) Hokage Naruto is a tad hypocritical to his son

Naruto and Boruto bickering with one another has been a common occurrence since the shinobi became Hokage.

Boruto certainly isn't always right, but Naruto often scolds his son for the same behavior as an adolescent. In this regard, the Hokage can be somewhat of a hypocrite in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime.

1) More selfless than ever

Naruto in Nine-tailed fox mode (Image via Pierrot Studios)

There is no doubt that Naruto has become more selfless than ever before since becoming Hokage. He takes his duties to the Hidden Leaf Village so seriously that he would sacrifice himself for any member of its population in a heartbeat.

Though it's hard to imagine an even more self-sacrificing Naruto, that's precisely what the ninja has become because of his new leadership role. Naruto's transformation was something that had to happen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations because the man is in charge of an entire community's well-being.

